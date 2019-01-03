Khloé Kardashian's Ignored Whilst Twerking On Tristan Thompson & It's Awkward AF

A video of Khloé Kardashian getting ignored by her boyfriend Tristan Thompson as she grinds up on him on NYE has circulated online and it's just as awkward as you're imagining it to be.

A video of Khloé Kardashian grinding up on Tristan Thompson as they partied on New Years Eve has been circulating online for all the wrong reasons, as her basketball player boyfriend doesn't even notice she's putting on a show for him and has the internet telling KoKo to leave the man who 'clearly doesn't care about her'.

Khloé Kardashian pouts as she's ignored by Tristan Thompson. Picture: Instagram

Tristan Thompson has basically been social media's #1 enemy since he was exposed for cheating on a very pregnant Khloé with a string of women last year, and people have been quick to jump onto the video, telling the 34-year-old to find herself someone better than the NBA player who is 'disinterested' in her.

Fans jump to Khloé Kardashian's defence after she's snubbed by Tristan Thompson on NYE. Picture: Twitter

Fans tell Khloé Kardashian to ditch Tristan Thompson after he snubbed her dancing on NYE. Picture: YouTube

In another video from the night, Khloe films the moment Tristan counts down the New Year on the microphone at the club, seemingly waiting for him to notice her before giving her a brief kiss, with people again commenting that she should stop 'chasing' someone who doesn't appreciate her.

Khloé Kardashian given a 'peck' by Tristan Thompson at New Year. Picture: Instagram

Fans sympathise with Khloé Kardashian over Tristan Thompson snub. Picture: YouTube

Tristan wasn't present at the Kardashian's infamous Christmas eve bash (which was creatively directed by Kanye West this year) which is said to be down to work commitments, but Khloé quickly reunited with the sportsman in Cleveland, showing people they're very much still together!

People still have a whole lot of an opinion on this relationship, and we're pretty intrigued to see where 2019 takes it, as Kardashian drama is never far away.

