Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Celebrate True’s First Thanksgiving Together In Cleveland

23 November 2018, 12:09 | Updated: 23 November 2018, 12:26

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship has left everybody scratching their heads lately. Are they together? Have they split up?

However, Khloe and Tristan have shared several photos from their daughter’s first Thanksgiving, which they spent together in Cleveland, and they look like they're getting back on track.

Last week’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians saw Khloe give birth to baby True, one day after Tristan’s cheating scandal broke.

However, it looks like the pair are now on good terms. According to reports, she’s refused to ‘define’ their relationship with a title and instead refers to the NBA star as ‘True’s dad’.

An insider told E!: “Tristan's schedule worked out so they could spend Thanksgiving together in Cleveland.

“It's True's first Thanksgiving and Khloe wants to celebrate it as a family. It's very important to her that True has her own family traditions and is with both her mom and dad.”

Khloe is currently living in L.A with her sisters, Kim and Kourtney, and her momager, Kris Jenner and is apparently unsure about moving to Cleveland full time.

The insider added: “She is still very happy in L.A. with her family support and the thought of being back in Cleveland by herself is unsettling.

“She isn't making long-term plans and is just taking it little by little and seeing what happens.

“He's very conflicted and tries her best to stay focused on True and all the joys of motherhood.

“It's complicated with Tristan, but he's True's dad and that's what matters most to Khloe.”

