Inside Gigi Hadid’s Sweetest Moments With Her Father Mohamed Including Trips With Baby Khai

Gigi Hadid has a close relationship with her father, Mohamed. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Gigi Hadid and her father, Mohamed, are super close and have shared some adorable moments over the years - here's a look at some of their sweetest interactions, from heartfelt posts to trips with baby Khai.

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid has always been open about how close she is with her family, including her dad Mohamed, her mum Yolanda and her siblings including Bella and Anwar.

Now that she has her own little family with her long-term boyfriend, Zayn Malik, and their daughter baby Khai, she is still the home bird she always was, spending quality time with her loved ones when she can!

Are Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Married? Why Fans Think They Secretly Tied The Knot

Most recently, Gigi has been spotted out and about with her father, as they’ve been having date days with his seven-month-old granddaughter!

Here’s a look at some of Gigi and Mohamed’s sweetest moments together…

Gigi Hadid has a very close relationship with her family. Picture: @mohamedhadid/Instagram

Gigi and Mohamed Hadid visit Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art in New York with baby Khai

In the sweetest series of snaps shared by Gigi, the mother-of-one took to Instagram to share with fans her cute day out with her dad and daughter as they strolled through the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art, in New York.

Showing off Khai’s stunning evil eye bracelet, which matches hers and Zayn’s, she shared the sweetest snap of her baby holding Mohamed’s hand, and we’re still not over how adorable it is!

Gigi Hadid shared snaps of her daughter Khai with her dad, Mohamed. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid is close with her father, Mohamed. Picture: @mohamedhadid/Instagram

Mohamed Hadid pens sweet letter ahead of baby Khai’s birth

Just days away from the 25-year-old supermodel giving birth to her first baby, Mohamed shared the most adorable letter that he wrote to baby Khai.

It read: “Hello little grandchild, it is me. My heart is as happy as can be. I wish for you a happy time.

"Know that Grandpa is always near, I'll do anything, anything for you my dear.

"When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped away a tear, I cried tears because I knew, my heart would always belong to you."

Mohamed Hadid shared a sweet letter to baby Khai before she was born. Picture: @mohamedhadid/Instagram

Mohamed Hadid and Gigi went on day trips with baby Khai. Picture: @mohamedhadid/Instagram

Mohamed Hadid calls Zayn Malik a ‘great father’ to baby Khai

When Khai was just 5 months old, Mohamed was asked by a pap about his granddaughter as well as Gigi’s beau, Zayn.

The 72-year-old was asked if the former One Direction star ever reaches out to him for “fatherly advice”, with Mohamed responding with: “No not yet, but I have met him and he’s a great, great father to my grandchild.

“I saw him, I saw his actions and he seemed like he’ll make a great father.

“He’s a good father and that’s all I’m interested in him to be - good to my daughter and to my granddaughter.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital