Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Fans In Awe Of Daughter Khai’s Matching Baby Bracelet

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and Khai have the same evil eye bracelet. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have a matching bracelet with their baby girl Khai and fans can’t stop talking about the stunning piece of jewellery!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been sharing so many #FamilyGoals moments with us lately but the latest is definitely the cutest after the supermodel shared a glimpse of baby Khai’s bracelet, which matches her parents’!

That’s right - not only do the lovebirds have the same evil eye bracelet as each other, but they have now gifted one to their daughter, which boasts a personalised element of her name encrusted in (more than likely) diamonds.

People can’t stop talking about how stunning Khai’s bracelet is after Gigi debuted it on Instagram in a sweet snap of the six-month-old holding her grandfather, Mohamed Hadid’s hand.

Taking to Twitter to gush over the piece of jewellery, one fan penned: “STOPPP LOOK AT KHAI’S LITTLE HAND WITH HER BRACELET [sic].”

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai has a matching evil eye bracelet with her parents. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have matching evil eye bracelets. Picture: @georgethejeweler/Instagram

“KHAI HAS A BRACELET WITH HER NAME,” shared another.

A third tweet read: “Im not ok. zayn and gigi have khais name tattooed on their wrists. khai has a bracelet with her name on it [sic].”

Other eagle-eyed fans noticed that Khai had a matching bracelet with her parents, with one saying: “Baby khai twinning with her parents w the evil eye bracelet [sic],” alongside a snap of Zigi’s more subtle bracelets.

Zayn and Gigi were gifted their matching bracelets by A-list jeweller George Khalife after news broke that Gigi was pregnant with Khai last year, which was leaked before the couple had a chance to announce it themselves.

im not ok. zayn and gigi have khais name tattooed on their wrists. khai has a bracelet with her name on it. pic.twitter.com/QMtENwmNDE — louis wife (@F0OL4LOU) April 13, 2021

baby khai twinning with her parents w the evil eye bracelet 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/kdw2rLw9Hd — b luvs seokjin. (@zerendipirry) April 14, 2021

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have matching jewellery with their baby girl. Picture: Getty

George shared a pic of Zigi’s matching bracelets at the time, which are both said to be 14 karat gold and cost £195 each, as he captioned the Instagram post: “Good vibes only for this beautiful couple!!' @gigihadid @zayn congrats.”

Speaking about the relevance behind the evil eye jewellery, he told Page Six at the time: “I don’t know how exactly the evil eye came up, but I think I maybe mentioned it and [Gigi] was like, ‘That’s so funny, we were just talking about pulling out some evil eyes’.”

Adding that the cultural piece of jewellery is attributed to the couple’s backgrounds - as Gigi is half Palestinian, while Zayn is half Pakistani, George said: “We’re all Middle Eastern, so in our culture, we believe they ward away jealousy and keep haters away.

“And you know everybody’s going to be talking about them — all eyes on them. So I was like, ‘Don’t worry, I got you'.”

