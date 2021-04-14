Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Fans In Awe Of Daughter Khai’s Matching Baby Bracelet

14 April 2021, 12:51

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and Khai have the same evil eye bracelet.
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and Khai have the same evil eye bracelet. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have a matching bracelet with their baby girl Khai and fans can’t stop talking about the stunning piece of jewellery!

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been sharing so many #FamilyGoals moments with us lately but the latest is definitely the cutest after the supermodel shared a glimpse of baby Khai’s bracelet, which matches her parents’!

That’s right - not only do the lovebirds have the same evil eye bracelet as each other, but they have now gifted one to their daughter, which boasts a personalised element of her name encrusted in (more than likely) diamonds.

Ingrid Michaelson Reveals Why She Mistakenly Said Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Were 'Married'

People can’t stop talking about how stunning Khai’s bracelet is after Gigi debuted it on Instagram in a sweet snap of the six-month-old holding her grandfather, Mohamed Hadid’s hand.

Taking to Twitter to gush over the piece of jewellery, one fan penned: “STOPPP LOOK AT KHAI’S LITTLE HAND WITH HER BRACELET [sic].”

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai has a matching evil eye bracelet with her parents.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai has a matching evil eye bracelet with her parents. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have matching evil eye bracelets.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have matching evil eye bracelets. Picture: @georgethejeweler/Instagram

“KHAI HAS A BRACELET WITH HER NAME,” shared another.

A third tweet read: “Im not ok. zayn and gigi have khais name tattooed on their wrists. khai has a bracelet with her name on it [sic].”

Other eagle-eyed fans noticed that Khai had a matching bracelet with her parents, with one saying: “Baby khai twinning with her parents w the evil eye bracelet [sic],” alongside a snap of Zigi’s more subtle bracelets.

Zayn and Gigi were gifted their matching bracelets by A-list jeweller George Khalife after news broke that Gigi was pregnant with Khai last year, which was leaked before the couple had a chance to announce it themselves.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have matching jewellery with their baby girl.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have matching jewellery with their baby girl. Picture: Getty

George shared a pic of Zigi’s matching bracelets at the time, which are both said to be 14 karat gold and cost £195 each, as he captioned the Instagram post: “Good vibes only for this beautiful couple!!' @gigihadid @zayn congrats.”

Speaking about the relevance behind the evil eye jewellery, he told Page Six at the time: “I don’t know how exactly the evil eye came up, but I think I maybe mentioned it and [Gigi] was like, ‘That’s so funny, we were just talking about pulling out some evil eyes’.”

Adding that the cultural piece of jewellery is attributed to the couple’s backgrounds - as Gigi is half Palestinian, while Zayn is half Pakistani, George said: “We’re all Middle Eastern, so in our culture, we believe they ward away jealousy and keep haters away.

“And you know everybody’s going to be talking about them — all eyes on them. So I was like, ‘Don’t worry, I got you'.”

