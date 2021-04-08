Ingrid Michaelson Reveals Why She Mistakenly Said Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Were 'Married'

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid fans were left shook after they thought the pair had privately "married". Picture: PA/Instagram/Christine & Salt

Ingrid Michaelson has explained the story behind why she mistakenly said Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were ‘married’.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s fans were sent into a frenzy last month after rumours started circulating that they had gotten “married”.

It all started when the former One Direction star’s collaborator, Ingrid Michaelson, did a live stream and mistakenly referred to the A-list couple as “married”, causing ‘Zayn is married’ to trend on Twitter soon after.

At the time, the 41-year-old songstress, who worked on ‘To Begin Again’ with Zayn, cleared up the rumours, and she has now explained how the blunder came about.

Joining Christine & Salt, she explained it was all just an innocent mistake and she actually thought the pair had tied the knot.

Ingrid Michaelson explained why she thought Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were married. Picture: Instagram/Christine & Salt

She said: “I said something along the lines of ‘He’s a really private guy. He’s married. He has a kid.”

Ingrid continued: “‘He just doesn’t want to deal with stuff he doesn’t want to deal with.

“I don’t know, I thought he was married! So spoiler alert — not married!"

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's fans were sent into meltdown after rumours circulated that they were "married". Picture: Instagram

“It was a whole thing. And I had to go on Instagram and be like, ‘So you guys, as far as I know, he is not married. But I really don’t know anything. I am sorry and that’s it.”

This comes after Ingrid hopped on Instagram at the time, to apologise to the parents of baby Khai, saying: “My apologies to Zayn and Gigi, if any of this trickles to you and is annoying.

“I’m sorry — that’s not my intention. And to his fans, I’m sorry for getting you all riled up, and much love to you all.”

