Zayn Malik And Pregnant Gigi Hadid Get Matching Bracelets And Fans Reckon They’re Getting Married

4 May 2020, 17:35

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have matching bracelets
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have matching bracelets. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have got matching eye bracelets to mark the next stage of their lives together.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, who are expecting their first baby in September, have fans convinced they’re set to get married after getting matching bracelets.

Eagle-eyed fans of the couple noticed jeweller George Khalife posted an Instagram Story of the gold eye bracelets he made for the parents-to-be, showing Zayn and Gigi holding hands wearing the matching accessories.

Zayn Malik And Pregnant Gigi Hadid’s Complete Relationship Timeline: How Long Have The Couple Been Together?

In the snaps, fans also spotted what seems to be a new tattoo on Zayn’s arm about love and marriage.

Sharing the adorable snap with his 66.6k Instagram followers, George wrote: “Good vibes only for this beautiful couple!!  @gigihadid @zayn congrats,” alongside the clinking champagne glasses emoji.

Jeweller George Khalife posted this photo of Zayn and Gigi
Jeweller George Khalife posted this photo of Zayn and Gigi. Picture: George Khalife/Instagram

The bracelet Zayn and Gigi now have is the ‘II Edition Diamond Evil Eye Bracelet’ which is 14 karat gold.

It also comes with a whopping £195 price tag.

After seeing the snaps, Zigi fans took to Twitter to share their excitement and many reckon they’re getting married now that they have a baby on the way.

However, most accurately said the couple are simply so in love and are showing their commitment to one another after reuniting at the end of last year.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are expecting their first baby
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are expecting their first baby. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Zayn’s new tattoo is Kahil Gabran’s poem On Love and Marriage.

It includes the verse: “Stand together yet not too near together: For the pillars of the temple stand apart and the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other’s shadow.”

Zayn first posted a photo of the poem on May 5 2019 but due to his low-key lifestyle fans have only just seen the inking itself on the star’s arm.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

Latest Zayn Malik News

See more Latest Zayn Malik News

Zayn Malik appears to have a new tattoo

Does Zayn Malik Have A New Tattoo For Gigi Hadid? 'Love And Marriage' Poem Spotted On 1D Star's Arm
Liam Payne congratulates Zayn and Gigi Hadid on baby news

Liam Payne Congratulates Zayn & Gigi Hadid On Baby News

Liam Payne

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been together since 2016

Zayn Malik And Pregnant Gigi Hadid’s Complete Relationship Timeline: How Long Have The Couple Been Together?
Gigi Hadid confirmed her pregnancy to Jimmy Fallon

WATCH: Gigi Hadid Confirms She's Pregnant With Zayn Malik's Baby
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are apparently expecting their first baby

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Pregnant: Due Date, Baby Sex And Other Pregnancy Details Revealed

News

Hot On Capital

Jesy Nelson has sported different looks over the years

Jesy Nelson Transformation: Before And After Pictures Of Little Mix Star Over The Years

Little Mix

Could Jodie Comer play Miss Honey? We'd love to see it!

Is Jodie Comer Playing Miss Honey In ‘Matilda’ Film?

TV & Film

BTS's Jungkook breaks a Twitter record with his cover of Lauv's song

BTS's Jungkook Singing Lauv's 'Never Not' Just Broke A Twitter Record
Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

The Love Island 2019 Couples: Who Is Still Together?

TV & Film

'Midnight Sun' Twilight novel to be released in August 2020

New Twilight Book 'Midnight Sun' Announced From Edward's Perspective

News

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have come together to produce a new bop

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s First Collab ‘Stuck With U’ Is Dropping & Here’s Everything We Know About The Song

Ariana Grande