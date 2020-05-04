Zayn Malik And Pregnant Gigi Hadid Get Matching Bracelets And Fans Reckon They’re Getting Married

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have matching bracelets. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have got matching eye bracelets to mark the next stage of their lives together.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, who are expecting their first baby in September, have fans convinced they’re set to get married after getting matching bracelets.

Eagle-eyed fans of the couple noticed jeweller George Khalife posted an Instagram Story of the gold eye bracelets he made for the parents-to-be, showing Zayn and Gigi holding hands wearing the matching accessories.

In the snaps, fans also spotted what seems to be a new tattoo on Zayn’s arm about love and marriage.

Sharing the adorable snap with his 66.6k Instagram followers, George wrote: “Good vibes only for this beautiful couple!! @gigihadid @zayn congrats,” alongside the clinking champagne glasses emoji.

Jeweller George Khalife posted this photo of Zayn and Gigi. Picture: George Khalife/Instagram

The bracelet Zayn and Gigi now have is the ‘II Edition Diamond Evil Eye Bracelet’ which is 14 karat gold.

It also comes with a whopping £195 price tag.

After seeing the snaps, Zigi fans took to Twitter to share their excitement and many reckon they’re getting married now that they have a baby on the way.

However, most accurately said the couple are simply so in love and are showing their commitment to one another after reuniting at the end of last year.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are expecting their first baby. Picture: Getty

The same bracelet, the plastic ring on your finger, the poem about marriage😩😍

Nothing gets out of my head the possibility that Zayn and Gigi are married pic.twitter.com/WbNHq5t9hg — Bᵢₐ (@zjmzt4n) May 2, 2020

ZAYN & GIGI GOT MATCHING BRACELETS. ZAYN HAS A NEW TATTOO, KAHLIL GIBRAIN’S POEM “ON LOVE AND MARRIAGE” Y’ALL THEY’RE GETTING MARRIED MY ZIGI HEART IS SO HAPPYYYYY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2SMQkqJMO2 — 𝓰𝓪𝓲𝓵 (@saint__baddie) May 3, 2020

gigi and zayn got matching bracelets and he got the love and marriage poem tattooed on him🥺 pic.twitter.com/1qrXiqJYV5 — nora (@erodaangel) May 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Zayn’s new tattoo is Kahil Gabran’s poem On Love and Marriage.

It includes the verse: “Stand together yet not too near together: For the pillars of the temple stand apart and the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other’s shadow.”

Zayn first posted a photo of the poem on May 5 2019 but due to his low-key lifestyle fans have only just seen the inking itself on the star’s arm.

