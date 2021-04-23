Gigi Hadid's Dad Mohamed Shares Unseen Baby Pictures In Sweet Birthday Post

Gigi Hadid's dad Mohamed wished her a Happy Birthday with a series of baby snaps. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Mohamed Hadid has shared a heartfelt post for his daughter, Gigi, on her 26th birthday.

By Capital FM

Mohamed Hadid is no stranger to sharing sweet posts about his children so it comes as no surprise that he went all out to mark his daughter, Gigi’s 26th birthday.

The 72-year-old real estate developer took to Instagram to share a series of never-before-seen snaps of the supermodel as a baby and our hearts are melting!

Inside Gigi Hadid’s Sweetest Moments With Her Father Mohamed Including Trips With Baby Khai

With a picture of a baby Gigi sat in a cooking pot to her rocking some seriously stylish sunglasses, each photo was as adorable as the last.

In the heartfelt caption, Mohamed penned: “You would not remember that I would cook while I was babysitting.”

Mohamed Hadid shared a number of snaps for Gigi's birthday. Picture: @mohamedhadid/Instagram

He continued: “I would put you [in] a pot .. and you would sit there watching me cook.

“The sweetest baby you are and you made a sweet baby Khai. Love you my child. And a very happy birthday.”

With the mention of his granddaughter, Khai, who Gigi and Zayn Malik welcomed in September last year, he also added a cute collage of the couple’s seven-month-old baby girl!

Dua Lipa shared a cute snap for Gigi Hadid's birthday. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid is celebrating turning 26 years old. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

Gigi even commented on the post herself, insisting she remembered the memories Mohamed reminisced about in the caption, as she wrote: “I do remember!”

So far, Gigi has been flooded by birthday wishes by fans, as well as her older sister Marielle, fellow model Irina Shayk, her brother Anwar's pop star girlfriend Dua Lipa and her good pal and designer, Donatella Versace.

This marks the Victoria’s Secret model’s first birthday as a mama, with her 25th birthday celebrations last year doubling up as a secret gender reveal party for her and Zayn’s daughter.

