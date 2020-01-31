Jesy Nelson Shows Support For Boyfriend Chris Hughes Following NTAs 'Brawl'

She shared a snap with Chris from the event. Picture: Getty

Jesy Nelson has remained silent about the incident involving her boyfriend Chris Hughes.

Jesy Nelson has publicly shown support for her boyfriend, Chris Hughes, after he got into a 'brawl' with a photographer at the National Television Awards.

She posted a photo on social media of the pair walking the red carpet event, captioning it with two heart emojis.

Jesy Nelson's Boyfriend Chris Hughes Speaks Out On NTAs Brawl: 'I Retaliated Badly, This Was Only Self Defence'

Her former Love Island beau publicly apologised the morning after the messy altercation, penning on his Instagram story: "I was having an amazing night celebrating the award my girlfriend deservedly won. After coming out of our hotel a particular paparazzi decided to repeatedly call me a name I wouldn’t call my worst enemy, and physically try and start an altercation.

“As everyone can see I retaliated back badly to this which I totally regret. I’m human. No different to anyone else. However I want to make everyone aware this was only in self defence. I hope people I care about including my followers, family and friends can understand and forgive me. This night was about Jesy’s win and I am sorry if I distracted anyone from this."

Chris apologised to Jesy. Picture: Instagram

“Ultimately, I’m the proudest boyfriend ever and want to congratulate my amazing girlfriend for a deserving win. I am so proud of you."

Following the fight which happened outside the O2 Arena in London, he is allegedly now part of a police investigation with reports of assault and criminal damage.

A spokesperson for the MET Police told The Mirror: “We can confirm that at 03:52hrs on Wednesday, 29 January, police received a report of assault and criminal damage following an altercation between two men at Waterview Drive, Greenwich.

"The incident is reported to have taken place at a time between 23:00hrs on Tuesday, 28 January and 01:00hrs on Wednesday, 29 January."

"The reported criminal damage relates to photographic equipment," they continued, "There were no reported injuries. There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.”

Jesy scooped an award at the NTAs for Best Factual Programme for her ‘Odd One Out’ documentary, which outlined how online trolls drove her to attempted suicide.

She was up against other shows such as Top Gear and Gogglebox.

The Little Mix girls congratulated their bandmate on social media, praising the ‘Black Magic’ singer and sharing how ‘proud’ they all are of her.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Little Mix News