Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Calls Out ‘Lazy Journalism’ After News Outlet Mixed Her Up With Bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Jade Thirlwall said she's 'done' having to 'laugh off' being mixed up with bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Picture: Instagram/PA

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall shared her outrage about ‘ignorant’ journalism after a news outlet wrongly used a picture of Leigh-Anne Pinnock instead of her, in a story.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall has called out a news website after they mixed her up with her bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

The media outlet shared a story about Jade titled: "Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall says she faced 'horrific' racism at school", alongside a picture of recently engaged Leigh-Anne, with her beau Andre Gray.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Posts Powerful Message About Racism In Wake Of George Floyd’s Killing: ‘Enough’

The Geordie singer then took to Instagram to share a screenshot and hit out at the story, branding it ‘lazy journalism’.

The LM5 songstress penned: “If you’re going to copy and paste articles from other accurate media outlets, you might want to make sure you’re using an image of the correct mixed race member of the group.”

Jade Thirwall called out a media outlet on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall expressed her feelings in a lengthy post. Picture: Instagram

In a separate post, Jade continued: “This s**t happens to @leighannepinnock and I ALL THE TIME that it’s become a running joke.

“The amount of interviews where we get mixed up, I couldn’t count how many photographers or journalists over the years that have shouted for one of us on set and when we’ve walked over they’ve said ‘oh, you’re Jade?’ And awkwardly brushed it off as it’s a simple mistake when we both really know why.

“I’ve even had ‘Oh sorry, you look similar’. Really?! I’m done with us just having to laugh it off now…

“It’s lazy journalism. It’s ignorant. It’s rude. It offends me that you couldn’t differentiate the two women of colour out of four members of a group."

Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to her Instagram story to support Jade Thirlwall. Picture: Instagram

Jade continued: “There’s even images of me in the article followed by an image of Leigh as if they couldn’t tell we’re not the same mixed race person?!?!

“DO BETTER.”

The Search star Leigh-Anne reposted her ‘Break Up Song’ bandmate’s post, and added: “DO BETTER [clapping emoji].

“We’ve held this in way too long [heart emoji]."

