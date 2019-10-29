Chris Hughes Reveals It Was ‘Love At First Sight’ With Little Mix's Jesy Nelson

29 October 2019, 15:13

Chris Hughes said he's 'happier than ever' with Jesy Nelson
Chris Hughes said he's 'happier than ever' with Jesy Nelson. Picture: Instagram

Chris Hughes has opened up about his relationship with Jesy Nelson, admitting it was ‘love at first sight’.

Love Island’s Chris Hughes has spilled all on his first encounter with his girlfriend and Little Mix star, Jesy Nelson, declaring he's "very loved up".

Speaking on the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards, the reality TV star said Jesy has brought him more happiness than ever, telling MailOnline: “I’ve always been one for love and I’m very loved up. It’s the happiest I’ve ever been.

“I’m loving it, I love life.”

Jesy Nelson’s Boyfriend Chris Hughes Dubs Katie Hopkins 'B***h' After Her Cruel Jibe At Little Mix Star’s Weight

The couple, who were spotted on a date together in January, have been exclusive ever since and the 26 year old revealed meeting the ‘Woman Like Me’ hitmaker was ‘love at first sight’.

Speaking about their first date where they piled on the PDA, Chris revealed: “I didn’t really know much about her, I just thought she was so beautiful.

“I need 10 mins with you to try and describe how great that date was – the kebab shop date – we went for cocktails before and that’s where the spark started. It was love at first sight!”

“I was about three minutes late for the date, so she was in the queue and I came up the stairs and she was there in my face. I thought ‘woah, oh jeez’ and I started getting a bit nervous.”

The former islander, who previously dated TOWIE’s Olivia Attwood, hasn’t been shy about his feelings for the 26-year-old X Factor winner in the past as he revealed he wanted to have children with his girlfriend despite thinking he "might be infertile".

Chris, who advertised his upcoming BBC Three documentary, Me, My Brother, and Our Balls, admitted he is ready to settle down with Jesy in the near future after telling Gaz Beadle on MTV’s Geordie OGs he thinks the pair will be married soon after he proposes.

When asked about children, he said: “I reckon in about a year and a half.”

Chris been supporting his girlfriend recently following the release of her Odd One Out documentary, where she opened up about the effect online trolls have had on her mental health.

He shared a snap in the run-up to the show, saying: “My favourite person with the best heart. Ever so proud. What a woman.”

While the Little Mix singers are currently on tour, the TV star has joined them most nights, proving he is the most supportive boyfriend ever and we are so here for it!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Little Mix have revealed the dates for their 2019 UK tour

Little Mix 2019 Tour: Set List, Dates And Who Is Supporting The Group?
The LM5 singers have cancelled the Australian leg of their tour

Little Mix Cancel Australia & New Zealand LM5 Tour Dates To ‘Focus On New Music’
This quiz will pick a Little Mix wallpaper for your phone

QUIZ: What Little Mix Lock Screen Should You Download Right Now?
Little Mix are dropping a clothing line!

Little Mix’s PrettyLittle ThingCollection: 'Power' Singers Confirm Clothing Line Will Launch On 7 November
Little Mix will look to form a band who can support them on tour in The Search

Little Mix Announce The Search: What Is The Talent Show And How Can You Apply?

Hot On Capital

BTS have wrapped their world tour

BTS Promise New Music 'Really Soon' As Their World Tour Comes To An Emotional End
This year's round-up of best dressed celebs at Halloween

From Demi Lovato To Halsey: The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2019
Fans have been praising these food life hacks

TikTok’s Food Life Hacks Are Everything We Didn’t Know We Needed
Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson are super loved up in their new relationship

Jesy Nelson And Chris Hughes Relationship Timeline: Inside The Little Mix Singer And Love Island Star's Romance

News

Ariana Grande fans are planning to recreate her iconic looks

Ariana Grande Fans Are Planning To Dress Like The ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ Singer For Halloween

Ariana Grande

Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things 4 Release Date: When Is The Netflix Series Coming Out And Who's In The Cast?

TV & Film