Chris Hughes Reveals He 'Might Be Infertile' But Wants Children With Little Mix's Jesy Nelson

25 September 2019, 11:27

Chris Hughes 'might be infertile' but wants children with Jesy Nelson
Chris Hughes 'might be infertile' but wants children with Jesy Nelson. Picture: Instagram/BBC Three

Chris Hughes reveals his infertility concerns in upcoming ‘Me, My Brother, and Our Balls’ documentary, after admitting he wants to ‘settle down’ with his girlfriend, Jesy Nelson.

Love Island’s Chris Hughes has revealed he 'might be infertile' in an upcoming BBC Three documentary, ‘Me, My Brother, and Our Balls’ after admitting he wants to get married and have children with Jesy Nelson in the near future.

Chris, 26, who is currently dating the 28-year-old Little Mix star, spoke about his fertility fears after having undergone a series of surgeries when he was younger.

He was diagnosed with a testicular vein condition, varicoceles, as a teenager, and had three operations to try and tackle the issue.

Jesy Nelson’s Boyfriend Chris Hughes Dubs Katie Hopkins 'B***h' After Her Cruel Jibe At Little Mix Star’s Weight

The condition, which can lead to a low sperm count, encouraged Chris to freeze his sperm.

After dating Jesy for nine months, he recently admitted he is ‘ready to settle down’ and have children with the X Factor winner in the near future, when admitting to Gaz Beadle on MTV’s Geordie OGs that he thinks the pair will be married soon after he proposes.

When asked about children, he said: “I reckon in about a year and a half.”

Jesy, who recently released her BBC Three ‘Odd One Out’ documentary, took to Instagram to post a video of her boyfriend, with the caption: “My future husband.”

The reality star will appear in his BBC Three documentary next year, in which he investigates male fertility.

He said: “I learnt things about male fertility that really surprised me.

“Fertility is often a subject that guys don't consider until it might be too late, so I'm hoping this documentary will raise awareness and help men who might be struggling with these issues.”

View this post on Instagram

🤳🏻

A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) on

This comes after Chris did a live medical examination on ITV’s This Morning, last year, to raise awareness, which led to his brother discovering a lump and being diagnosed with cancer.

The Islander’s brother, Ben, confirmed he was cancer free after undergoing an operation to have his testicle removed.

Their cousin also battled testicular cancer.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Maura Higgins confirmed for Dancing On Ice

Love Island's Maura Higgins Confirmed For Dancing On Ice 2020
Maura Higgins is the latest Love Island arrival

Who Is Maura Higgins, How Old Is The Love Island Finalist And Has She Had Surgery?
Ferne McCann and Jordan Hames seeing each other & snogging in Instagram snap

Ferne McCann & Love Island's Jordan Hames Confirm Romance In PDA Instagram Post
Curtis is planning to shed two stone.

Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard Is Reportedly The New Face Of Weight Watchers
Molly-Mae Hague has teamed up with Beauty Works

Molly Mae Hague Collabs With Beauty Works To Finally Share Her Hair Extension Secrets

Hot On Capital

The Politician drops on 27 September

The Politician: New Netflix Series’ Trailer, Release Date And Cast Of The Show Being Dubbed 'The New Glee'
Emma Willis has had a number of different hairstyles over the years

Emma Willis’ Hair Transformation Through The Years As The Circle Host Unveils New Long Blonde 'Do
The Circle is narrated by Sophie Willan

Who Narrates The Circle Channel 4? Voice-Over Sophie Willan Returns For Season 2
Hailey Bieber liked a photo of Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber Just Liked A Photo Of Selena Gomez On Instagram & Everyone's Going Mad
The Circle's new filming location in Salford, Manchester

Where Is The Circle Filmed? Location Of Channel 4 Show's Apartment Block Revealed
Normani confirms debut album is 'halfway' done

Normani Confirms 14 Track Debut Album Is 'Halfway Done' & Will Drop In 2020

More Movies & TV News

The Circle is back on 24 September

A Look Inside The Circle 2019's New Apartment Block As It Returns To Channel 4
AJ Pritchard revealed as highest earning dancer on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard Revealed As Highest Earning Professional Dancer
Celebrity X Factor: Wes Nelson, Eyal Booker & More Form Love Island Supergroup

Celebrity X Factor Line-Up Announced: Wes Nelson, Eyal Booker & More Form A Love Island Supergroup
Richard Madeley has been announced for the second season of The Circle

Good Morning Britain's Richard Madeley Confirmed As Surprise The Circle Contestant
Emma Willis has been married to Matt Willis for 11 years

Who Is Emma Willis’ Husband Matt Willis, What Is The Circle Host’s Net Worth And How Old Is The Presenter?