Chris Hughes Reveals He 'Might Be Infertile' But Wants Children With Little Mix's Jesy Nelson

Chris Hughes 'might be infertile' but wants children with Jesy Nelson. Picture: Instagram/BBC Three

Chris Hughes reveals his infertility concerns in upcoming ‘Me, My Brother, and Our Balls’ documentary, after admitting he wants to ‘settle down’ with his girlfriend, Jesy Nelson.

Love Island’s Chris Hughes has revealed he 'might be infertile' in an upcoming BBC Three documentary, ‘Me, My Brother, and Our Balls’ after admitting he wants to get married and have children with Jesy Nelson in the near future.

Chris, 26, who is currently dating the 28-year-old Little Mix star, spoke about his fertility fears after having undergone a series of surgeries when he was younger.

He was diagnosed with a testicular vein condition, varicoceles, as a teenager, and had three operations to try and tackle the issue.

Jesy Nelson’s Boyfriend Chris Hughes Dubs Katie Hopkins 'B***h' After Her Cruel Jibe At Little Mix Star’s Weight

The condition, which can lead to a low sperm count, encouraged Chris to freeze his sperm.

After dating Jesy for nine months, he recently admitted he is ‘ready to settle down’ and have children with the X Factor winner in the near future, when admitting to Gaz Beadle on MTV’s Geordie OGs that he thinks the pair will be married soon after he proposes.

When asked about children, he said: “I reckon in about a year and a half.”

Jesy, who recently released her BBC Three ‘Odd One Out’ documentary, took to Instagram to post a video of her boyfriend, with the caption: “My future husband.”

The reality star will appear in his BBC Three documentary next year, in which he investigates male fertility.

He said: “I learnt things about male fertility that really surprised me.

“Fertility is often a subject that guys don't consider until it might be too late, so I'm hoping this documentary will raise awareness and help men who might be struggling with these issues.”

This comes after Chris did a live medical examination on ITV’s This Morning, last year, to raise awareness, which led to his brother discovering a lump and being diagnosed with cancer.

The Islander’s brother, Ben, confirmed he was cancer free after undergoing an operation to have his testicle removed.

Their cousin also battled testicular cancer.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News