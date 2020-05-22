Inside Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande’s Friendship: From When They Met To Collaborating On First Song ‘Rain On Me’

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga have teamed up for 'Rain On Me'. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Official Artwork

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have dropped their first track together ‘Rain On Me’, which features on Lady Gaga's new album 'Chromatica', but how long have the stars been friends for?

Lady Gaga has finally dropped her and Ariana Grande’s first-ever collaboration ‘Rain On Me’, ahead of the release of her ‘Chromatica’ album.

The bop is being hailed an ‘anthem’ by fans as the ‘Stupid Love’ songstress and ‘Stuck With U’ hitmaker joined forces to express a meaningful song, outlining the pain they’ve endured in their lifetimes.

While speaking to Zane Lowe for Beats 1, Lady Gaga revealed that she felt ‘too ashamed’ to be friends with the ‘Sweetener’ star because she didn’t want to ‘project negativity’ onto ‘something that was healing and so beautiful’, but the pair are now closer than ever!

But just how long have they been friends?

How long have Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga been friends?

Ariana and Lady Gaga first officially met in 2015 at the Grammys, meaning they have been friends for five years.

However, both made their breakthroughs in the industry at the same time, as Ari first starred in Victorious as Cat Valentine in 2009, the same year Lady Gaga reached huge success with her first hit ‘Just Dance’.

In 2010, Ari shared her love for the ‘Poker Face’ star, tweeting: “Lady Gaga is the most incredible and dedicated performer I’ve ever seen. I. Love. Her. Speechless <3 [sic],” and little did she know that a decade later would see their first bop!

Lady Gaga is the most incredible and dedicated performer I've ever seen. I. Love. Her.

Speechless <3 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 1, 2010

Have Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande performed together?

Both of the Italian-American artists were part of a star-studded tribute to Stevie Wonder at the Grammys, in 2015, alongside musicians including Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Ne-Yo and Jennifer Hudson.

The ‘7 rings’ hitmaker went on to tweet how she was 'still on a cloud from last night’, adding that 'talking w gaga [sic]’ was one of the highlights of her evening.

The ‘Bad Romance’ star replied, saying: “You are a lovely sweetheart and I enjoyed meeting you so much,” before Ari wrote back, “You are actually an angel.”

still on a cloud from last night. dancing w adrea bocelli, singing w babyface & greg on keys, girl talking w gaga, meeting stevie wonder???¿ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 11, 2015

@ArianaGrande you are a lovely sweetheart and I enjoyed meeting you so much! — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 11, 2015

When did Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga release ‘Rain On Me’?

The pair dropped their highly-anticipated bop today (May 22), with a music video set to drop later this evening.

The A Star Is Born actress and Victorious star have been sharing the love for each other on social media since the song blessed us and we are so here for their friendship!

Ari tweeted: "One time ..... i met a woman who knew pain the same way i did... who cried as much as i did, drank as much wine as i did, ate as much pasta as i did and who’s heart was bigger than her whole body. she immediately felt like a sister to me.

"She then held my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of chromatica and together, we got to express how beautiful and healing it feels to mothaf***in cry !

"I hope this makes u all feel as uplifted as it does for us both. i love u @ladygaga, u stunning superwoman [sic].”

one time ..... i met a woman who knew pain the same way i did... who cried as much as i did, drank as much wine as i did, ate as much pasta as i did and who’s heart was bigger than her whole body. she immediately felt like a sister to me. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 22, 2020

One time I felt like I was crying so much it would never stop. Instead of fighting it, I thought bring it on, I can do hard things. @arianagrande I love you for your strength and friendship. Let’s show them what we’ve got. 👯‍♀️ https://t.co/eX18JePJqg — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 22, 2020

If we’re gonna cry we’re gonna cry together, but we’re gonna dance while we do it. #RainOnMe #LittleMonsters ⁦@ArianaGrande⁩ 💕💕let it pour☔️ I’m crying on my porch that I use to not be able to leave, I was stuck. Now I dance on it and sing about how I got through it. pic.twitter.com/fZgrMDJYg2 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 22, 2020

Mother monster replied with: One time I felt like I was crying so much it would never stop. Instead of fighting it, I thought bring it on, I can do hard things. @arianagrande I love you for your strength and friendship. Let’s show them what we’ve got.

"If we’re gonna cry we’re gonna cry together, but we’re gonna dance while we do it. #RainOnMe #LittleMonsters @arianagrande [heart emojis] let it pour.

"I’m crying on my porch that I use to not be able to leave, I was stuck. Now I dance on it and sing about how I got through it."

