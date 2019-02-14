Ariana Grande Asked To Boycott Her Own Song 7 Rings By Fans

14 February 2019, 12:25

Ariana Grande asked to boycott her song by fans
Ariana Grande asked to boycott her song by fans. Picture: Twitter

The '7 Rings' singer was asked to join a campaign to boycott her own song and the singer had a lot to say to her savage fans.

Ariana Grande and her fans are known to have a pretty hilarious relationship that plays out on Twitter, so when the singer was asked yesterday to join a boycott of her song, 7 Rings, we weren't entirely sure how it was going to go down.

Instagram Reveal Why Celebs Like Ariana Grande Just Lost Millions Of Followers

In a strange but devoted show of loyalty, Ari's fans are boycotting her hit 7 Rings to try and make room on the charts for her following single 'break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored' (BUWYGIB) and reached out to the singer to ask her to stop promoting the track.

Ariana Grande responds to fan who asks her to boycott 7 Rings
Ariana Grande responds to fan who asks her to boycott 7 Rings. Picture: Twitter

Unsurprisingly, Ari wasn't on board to snub her own music but acknowledged how crazy and loyal her fandom was, writing back:

"Y’all are so insane and funny and i love u. nothings funnier than ‘boycott seven rings’..... I can’t lmao. whatever’s meant to be will be, babies."

Ariana Grande fans hosting BUWYGIM streaming parties to boost it's chart position
Ariana Grande fans hosting BUWYGIM streaming parties to boost it's chart position. Picture: Instagram

Ariana told her fans to enjoy this period that she called i

Ariana Grande tells fans she's 'peaking'
Ariana Grande tells fans she's 'peaking'. Picture: Twitter
Ariana Grande's fans boycotting her track to allow another chart success
Ariana Grande's fans boycotting her track to allow another chart success. Picture: Twitter

