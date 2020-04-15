Lady Gaga & 'A Star Is Born' Co-Star Bradley Relationship & Dating Rumours

Were 'A Star Is Born' co-stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper dating? Picture: Getty Images

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper had everyone wondering if their on-screen chemistry in 'A Star Is Born' followed them off screen in real life, so, here's all the information on their dating and relationship history.

Lady Gaga is one of the few pop stars to earn herself a coveted Academy Award for her original song 'Shallow' for the film she starred in alongside Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born (2018), undoubtedly one of the biggest talking points of the year, both on and off screen.

The A-lister casting of Gaga and Bradley whose loved up characters shared amazing chemistry which left everyone wondering the same thing.

Were they dating in real life?!

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's cozy public displays sparked dating rumours

As their film hit the big screen, leading into award season, the pair were constantly been asked whether or not their close knit relationship on the carpet and in interviews was concealing something more going on between them, despite both being in relationships with other people.

Gaga spoke of discovering Bradley's incredible singing voice before production began, as well as her now infamous line about his belief in her:

"There can be a hundred people in the room, and 99 don't believe in you, but one does."

They took to the stage at the Oscars to put on a seriously emotional performance of 'Shallow', which ended with Gaga resting her head on Bradley's shoulder as they shared a stage, which just about broke the internet with people in disbelief the pair weren't together!

Were Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper dating?

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper performed 'Shallow' at the 2019 Academy Awards. Picture: Getty

Probably unfortunately for most of you reading, the pair have never been anything more than friends and co-stars.

Not only did they never date, but Gaga herself even admitted she and Bradley 'fooled everyone' into thinking they were in love, telling Oprah Winfrey, "We did a really good job at fooling everyone...we created that."

The singer and actress added: "It wouldn’t have worked if you didn’t believe they weren’t in love."

The pair embarked on a worldwide promotional tour, attending multiple premiers together, giving interviews, all the while acting up their romantic relationship, taking their on-screen characters into real life to capture audiences imagination.

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper both end relationships

The pair were both in relationships until after the Oscars performance, and they came to an end around the same time, and after, fans were eagerly waiting for the pair to start dating officially, although nothing came of it!

Bradley, at the time, was still with his partner of four years and mother to their 3-year-old daughter, supermodel Irina Sheik, however the pair announced they had split last year, and Lady Gaga was engaged to Christian Carino.

There were rumours Bradley's partner, Irina, was uncomfortable with the close display the pair put on, and it was reported she 'unfollowed' Gaga on Instagram days before their Oscar performance, although it is unclear if she ever followed her to begin with.

A source told this publication: "The stories about Irina being sick of Gaga have some truth to them – it’s not that she dislikes Gaga or is jealous of her, but she’s sick of the constant stories about her ‘close’ relationship to Bradley."

