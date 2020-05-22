Lady Gaga Says She Felt 'Too Ashamed’ To Be Friends With 'Rain On Me' Collaborator Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga says she didn't want to 'project negativity' onto Ariana Grande. Picture: instagram

Lady Gaga was 'too ashamed' to be friends with Ariana Grande at first.

Lady Gaga has revealed she felt ‘too ashamed’ to be friends with Ariana Grande because she didn’t want to ‘project negativity’ onto ‘something that was healing and so beautiful’.

The ‘Rain On Me’ singer, who will release her sixth studio album ‘Chromatica’ on May 29th, made the comments while chatting to Zane Lowe on his Beats 1 radio show.

She said: “When she came into the studio, I was still crying and she was not. And she was like, ‘You're going to be OK. Call me; here's my number.’

“And she was so persistent. She would try over and over again to be friends with me.

“And I was too ashamed to hang out with her because I didn't want to project all of this negativity onto something that was healing and so beautiful.

“And eventually she called me on my s***.

“She was, ‘You're hiding’. And I was ... and then this friendship blossomed.”

The two pop powerhouses dropped their first collaboration ‘Rain On Me’ today and it’s being hailed as ‘the anthem we all needed’.

Opening up about the track in a social post, Lady Gaga penned: "One time I felt like I was crying so much it would never stop. Instead of fighting it, I thought bring it on, I can do hard things.

"@arianagrande I love you for your strength and friendship. Let’s show them what we’ve got. #RAINONME out now!"Ariana shared a similar post on Instagram.

It read: "One time ..... I met a woman who knew pain the same way i did... who cried as much as I did, drank as much wine as I did, ate as much pasta as I did and who’s heart was bigger than her whole body.

"She immediately felt like a sister to me. She then held my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of Chromatica and together, we got to express how beautiful and healing it feels to m***********g cry !"I hope this makes u all feel as uplifted as it does for us both. i love u @ladygaga, u stunning superwoman !"

