Justin Bieber Releasing New Music, Days After Marrying Hailey Baldwin

3 October 2019, 12:18

Justin Bieber is releasing new music.
Justin Bieber is releasing new music. Picture: Instagram

Justin Bieber has teased new music, which will be released just days after he tied the knot.

Justin Bieber has announced that he will be releasing new music on 4th October, just days after marrying Hailey Baldwin.

The 25-year-old popstar shared a video on Instagram, previewing the upcoming song.

He wrote: “New music. Wedding music. @danandshay and this guy. Friday.”

Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Wedding: All The Details From The Date To The Dress & Location

The country duo, Dan and Shay, are releasing the track with JB, titled '10,000 hours' as part of their next album.

The ‘I Don’t Care’ singer recently teased new music after it was announced on Twitter that he is the first artist in history to have ‘at least 8 songs with over 800 million streams on Spotify’.

He responded to the tweet, saying: “Love you guys. More is coming.”

His wife, Hailey Bieber, also shared a snap recently of the ‘Sorry’ hitmaker in the studio.

JB is clearly wasting no time in sharing new material with his Beliebers, after tying the knot (for the second time) to the 22-year-old, earlier this week.

Dan and Shay are also handled by Justin's manager Scooter Braun, and were all guests of the Biebers’ wedding on September 30th.

View this post on Instagram

My bride is 🔥

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

154 guests were in attendance, including a star-studded list including: Drake, Khalid, Katy Perry, Usher, and Kendall & Kylie Jenner.

The wedding took place in South Carolina, after the couple recently celebrated one year of marriage, initially tying the knot in a New York courthouse last year.

Just like Biebs’ fans, we can’t wait to hear the new ‘wedding music’!

