Justin Bieber Fans Urge Wife Hailey Baldwin To Postpone Pregnancy Until ‘Changes’ 2020 Tour Ends

Justin Bieber's fans are worried he'll cancel his tour if Hailey gets pregnant. Picture: PA

Justin Bieber celebrated his 26th birthday in style with his wife, Hailey, and fans took to social media to ask the ‘Yummy’ singer to delay any possibility of having a baby.

Justin Bieber fans have been asking the ‘Intentions’ hitmaker to avoid starting a family with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, until his ‘Changes’ 2020 tour is over.

The ‘Yummy’ singer enjoyed a romantic birthday surprise from the 22-year-old model and Beliebers were quick to tweet their worries that a baby could be on the way, following the celebrations.

Justin Bieber Slid Into Someone's DM's Who Said They Preferred Harry Styles' Album

One person tweeted: “Did justin get hailey pregnant last night? tour needs to happen so someone should probably have ‘the talk’ with them [sic]."

"This is scooter racing to justin and hailey's house every time one of them surprises each other with a baby making candle light dinner that'll result in sex in their backyard to a secure they don't get pregnant so he still get his coins from this era/tour,” added another.

Justin Bieber's fans are hoping for a smooth-running tour. Picture: Twitter

A third penned: “People wishing for hailey to get pregnant tonight as if justin wouldn't cancel tour to be with her [sic].”

The ‘What Do You Mean’ star is set to go on tour in the next few months as he will kick off the first show on May 14 in Seattle, Washington, and run through the US leg until September 26.

The 26-year-old is yet to announce any UK dates but fans are patiently waiting for him to tour ‘Changes’ internationally.

With support acts Kehlani and his good friend, Jaden Smith, Biebs’ comeback to music is set to be an exciting one!

me in justin and haileys basement under the pool lurking to make sure hailey doesnt get pregnant so tour can be finished smoothly pic.twitter.com/LmJtMHuqJB — lissy (@habitualissy) March 2, 2020

Justin Bieber's fans are convinced he and Hailey could be starting a family soon. Picture: Twitter

He dropped his album ‘Changes’ on Valentine’s Day and it’s the first album he has released since ‘Purpose’ in 2015.

His last tour was abruptly cancelled after playing 150 concerts across 40 countries, as he revealed in his Seasons docs-series that he ‘struggled’ and needed to take a break to ‘be the man I want to be’.

His comeback, so far, has already been hugely welcomed by fans as he recently surprised fans at a secret listening party in London and their reaction is exactly why we love having him back with the bangers!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Justin Bieber News