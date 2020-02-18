Justin Bieber Slid Into Someone's DM's Who Said They Preferred Harry Styles' Album

18 February 2020, 10:51 | Updated: 18 February 2020, 11:07

Justin Bieber responded to Maria Ciuffo's review of his album
Justin Bieber responded to Maria Ciuffo's review of his album. Picture: Getty

New York radio host Maria Ciuffo was sent a DM by Justin Bieber after she tweeted her thoughts on his new album 'Changes'.

Justin Bieber's new album 'Changes' is already loved by his fans (as you saw when we sent some Beliebers to an album listening party) however Sirius XM host Maria Ciuffo isn't that impressed.

The radio host playfully tweeted 'I had to put on the Fine Line Harry Styles album to get the bad taste of Justin Bieber’s Changes out of my mouth' and Biebz couldn't help but drop her a DM.

Justin Bieber Admits He Was 'Reckless & Wild' During Selena Gomez Relationship

Justin Bieber's new album 'Changes' is out now
Justin Bieber's new album 'Changes' is out now. Picture: Getty

Bieber sent the DM whilst Maria was recording her podcast and her reaction was as epic as you'd expect... note the hand on heart moment. Justin messaged Maria with the words 'too bad' after her honest review of the new album.

Maria hilariously responded to his DM with the title of one of his own singles, 'is it too late now to say sorry?'. Fans loved the interaction between the two, with one tweeting, 'The absolute BEST response you could ever have to this DM', with another adding, 'No ones talking bout how you made him wait 26 minutes for a response. Huge power move that I respect from you'.

Justin Bieber and Maria Ciuffo's message exchange
Justin Bieber and Maria Ciuffo's message exchange. Picture: Maria Ciuffo/Twitter

On the podcast, Maria said, 'The thing is, if I didn't tweet that, Justin Bieber wouldn't gave DM'd me', adding, 'however, i'm not happy now that Justin Bieber only DM'd me due to the fact I had to listen to the Harry Styles album'.

She also said how she 'felt like she was dreaming'... which we 100%, whole heartedly understand!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Justin Bieber News

Justin Bieber News

See more Justin Bieber News

Justin Bieber admitted his reckless behaviour during Selena Gomez relationship

Justin Bieber Admits He Was 'Reckless & Wild' During Selena Gomez Relationship
Justin Bieber has a big family and he's the eldest sibling

Justin Bieber: Inside The ‘Yummy’ Singer’s Family Relationships, From His Wife Hailey Baldwin To His Parents & Siblings
Justin Bieber told fans about his sex life with Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Got Candid About His & Wife Hailey's Sex Life During London Gig

Hot On Capital

One Direction fans praised Harry Styles' 'iconic' BRITs moment

Harry Styles Running To Collect A BRIT Award From The Toilets Is Something We'll Never Forget

Harry Styles

Molly-Mae Hague is donating all profits from her new PLT collection to MIND charity

Molly-Mae Hague Honours Caroline Flack By Donating All Profits From New PrettyLittleThing Collection To Mental Health Charity

News

Billie Eilish shows off her natural hair colour from when she was younger

Billie Eilish's Throwback Reveals 'No Time To Die' Singer's Natural Hair Colour

Billie Eilish

Lizzo opened up to collaborating with Harry Styles

WATCH: Lizzo Teases A Possible Collaboration With Harry Styles
Iain and Caroline worked closely on the hit show.

Caroline Flack Love Island Tribute: Iain Stirling Honours 'True Friend' In Opening Montage

Love Island

Disney announced a Rapunzel live-action remake and fans Ariana Grande & Taylor Swift to be considered

Fans Want Ariana Grande Or Taylor Swift To Play The Princess In Disney’s Rapunzel Live-Action Remake

Ariana Grande