WATCH: Justin Bieber And Roman Kemp Surprise Fans At 'Changes' Album Listening Party

12 February 2020, 12:18 | Updated: 12 February 2020, 12:59

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp gave six lucky winners the chance to hear Justin Bieber's 'Changes' album three days before the rest of the world.

Justin Bieber has been teasing his fans with three singles from his highly anticipated fifth studio album, 'Changes', with several singles, including 'Yummy' and 'Intentions'.

Thanks to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, six lucky Beliebers got to listen to the album three days before the rest of the world at an exclusive event.

Roman Kemp caught up with Justin Bieber
Roman Kemp caught up with Justin Bieber. Picture: Capital

On Monday, 10 January, Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay gave away three pairs of tickets to listen to the album, and when the fans arrived at Capital the next day, Roman whisked them off to a secret venue.

There - not only did they listen to the likes of 'Habitual', 'Running Over' and 'E.T.A.' - but... Actual Justin Bieber surprised them with a meet and greet.

The 'I Don't Care' pop star then took selfies with the winners, after they'd wiped their tears, before he took them into another room to play his album 'Changes' three days before its release.

Justin Bieber dedicated his tune 'Take It Out On Me' to his wife, Hailey Bieber, before trying to call her via FaceTime after the song played.

As Hailey didn't answer, Justin joked that she was ignoring him, as she'd have hated the attention on her.

He also praised the likes of Lil Dicky for his rapping skills, and his good friend Post Malone who also featured on the album on the song 'Forever'.

