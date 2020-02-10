WATCH: Justin Bieber Performed 'Yummy' For The First Time On SNL & It Was Iconic

Justin Bieber's performed 'Yummy' for the first time on Saturday Night Live, as well as his brand new track 'Intentions' with Quavo, and fans couldn't be happier to have the singer back!

Justin Bieber's performed for the first time since making his return to music, taking to the coveted Saturday Night Live stage to perform 'Yummy' for the first time, and his track with Quavo, 'Intentions', and it's safe to say fans are over the moon to have the singer back on the scene.

Justin Bieber's return to the stage has fans seriously happy. Picture: YouTube/ Saturday Night Live

Starring as the musical guest alongside the iconic RuPaul, who was hosting, Justin treated everyone to two performances, bringing out special guest Quavo to top it all off.

Singing live and matching the tracks with some dreamy choreography, Justin proved to people he's well and truly back- with messages flooding onto Twitter praising his vocals, aesthetic and dancing.

It's the first time he's performed since jumping on stage with Ariana Grande at Coachella in 2019, where he let fans know he was ready to get back on stage after the turbulent and exhausting Purpose World Tour.

The tour wrapped up in July 2017 where he cancelled a handful of remaining shows due to exhaustion, and now, he's back and looking happier and healthier than ever.

As one person wrote, "Justin was amazing on SNL I missed him so so so so so so much", another said "JUSTIN BIEBER AND QUAVO PERFORMING INTENTIONS ON SNL WAS SO ICONIC IT LOOKS LIKE AN ACTUAL MUSIC VIDEO YALL SEE THOSE VISUALS."

Justin was amazing on SNL I missed him so so so so so so much — T ⁷ (@TomlinsonXJB) February 9, 2020

I’M HONESTLY STILL SHOOK WITH JUSTIN’S PERFORMANCE ON SNL HE REALLY KILLED IT pic.twitter.com/YkBPoFKSXV — cata / CHANGES feb14th (@rauhlslegendary) February 9, 2020

The 25-year-old's new music wasn't the only talking point of the evening, as Justin's moustache has been getting people talking, so much so even The Beibs is poking fun at it, posting an Instagram of someone with a protest sign saying 'Justin shave your moustache', and his response simply saying, 'no.'

So, there we have it folks- new era, new moustache and we cannot wait to get the full album on Valentine's Day- the countdown is on!

