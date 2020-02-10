WATCH: Justin Bieber Performed 'Yummy' For The First Time On SNL & It Was Iconic

10 February 2020, 15:01

Justin Bieber's performed 'Yummy' for the first time on Saturday Night Live, as well as his brand new track 'Intentions' with Quavo, and fans couldn't be happier to have the singer back!

Justin Bieber's performed for the first time since making his return to music, taking to the coveted Saturday Night Live stage to perform 'Yummy' for the first time, and his track with Quavo, 'Intentions', and it's safe to say fans are over the moon to have the singer back on the scene.

Justin Bieber’s ‘Intentions’ Music Video: 5 Iconic Moments You Missed

Justin Bieber's return to the stage has fans seriously happy
Justin Bieber's return to the stage has fans seriously happy. Picture: YouTube/ Saturday Night Live

Starring as the musical guest alongside the iconic RuPaul, who was hosting, Justin treated everyone to two performances, bringing out special guest Quavo to top it all off.

Singing live and matching the tracks with some dreamy choreography, Justin proved to people he's well and truly back- with messages flooding onto Twitter praising his vocals, aesthetic and dancing.

It's the first time he's performed since jumping on stage with Ariana Grande at Coachella in 2019, where he let fans know he was ready to get back on stage after the turbulent and exhausting Purpose World Tour.

The tour wrapped up in July 2017 where he cancelled a handful of remaining shows due to exhaustion, and now, he's back and looking happier and healthier than ever.

As one person wrote, "Justin was amazing on SNL I missed him so so so so so so much", another said "JUSTIN BIEBER AND QUAVO PERFORMING INTENTIONS ON SNL WAS SO ICONIC IT LOOKS LIKE AN ACTUAL MUSIC VIDEO YALL SEE THOSE VISUALS."

The 25-year-old's new music wasn't the only talking point of the evening, as Justin's moustache has been getting people talking, so much so even The Beibs is poking fun at it, posting an Instagram of someone with a protest sign saying 'Justin shave your moustache', and his response simply saying, 'no.'

So, there we have it folks- new era, new moustache and we cannot wait to get the full album on Valentine's Day- the countdown is on!

View this post on Instagram

Album out Friday. @dudewithsign

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

> Download Our App For All The Latest Justin Bieber News

Justin Bieber News

See more Justin Bieber News

Justin's new track was branded 'a masterpiece'

Justin Bieber’s ‘Intentions’ Music Video: 5 Iconic Moments You Missed
You could be seeing Justin Bieber live in 2020

Win Tickets To Justin Bieber's Exclusive UK Gig

JB was asked about 'Watermelon Sugar'

Justin Bieber Has Hilarious Comeback To A Fan's Harry Styles Question About 'Watermelon Sugar'

Hot On Capital

Finley Tapp is entering Love Island

Who Is Love Island's Finley Tapp? Four Things You Might Not Know About Paige Turley's Boyfriend

Love Island

Sex Education season 3 hans't been confirmed yet

Sex Education Season 3 Confirmed By Netflix: Everything We Know So Far About The New Series

TV & Film

V has been in BTS since 2013

Who Is BTS’ V? Everything We Know About Kim Tae-Hyung, From His Dating History To His Net Worth
The winter series is shorter than usual

Love Island 2020 Final: When Does The Winter Series End & Which Couples Are Left?

Love Island

Demi Jones and Luke M could be the next strong Love Island couple

Love Island: Demi Jones And Luke M Go On A Surprise Date And Fans Are So Here For This Coupling

Love Island

Shawn Mendes serenaded one lucky couple at their wedding

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Singing During This Couple's First Dance Is The Wedding Moment Of Dreams

Shawn Mendes