Why Was Sherif Lanre Axed From Love Island? 'Reason Revealed' In ‘Leaked Screenshot’

Sherif left the villa earlier today after he 'broke the rules'. Picture: itv2

The reason Sherif Lanre was booted off Love Island has apparently been revealed in a ‘leaked screenshot.’

Love Island star Sherif Lanre was booted out of the villa on Tuesday afternoon but the reason has been kept a secret. However, a screenshot, appearing to be of a private conversation between the 20-year-old and an unknown friend, is now being shared on Twitter.

When asked ‘what happened’, Sherif appears to reply: “Anton happened.”

He continues: “Purposely moving to Anna while I’m right next to him trying to touch her leg.

The 'leaked screenshot' is doing the rounds on Twitter. Picture: twitter

“Asked him for a chat in private because I wanted to confront him and it got heated and security had to split us up, heartbroken but sh*t happens man.”

It’s unclear if the screenshot is 100% real and if it is, how it found its way on to social media. However, viewers have been spreading it like wildfire.

One Twitter user shared a photo of the screenshot along a caption which read: “Is this the reason Sherif is gone?”

While others questioned if it was real.

Show bosses announced the 20-year-old chef had been removed from the villa for ‘breaking the rules’ on Tuesday afternoon.

He said in an official statement: “In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa.

“I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20 year old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from.

“I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside.”

Sherif is a semi-pro rugby player who lives in London. He described himself as "upbeat and cheeky and outrageous" and prides himself on his ability to make people laugh.

Before he entered the show, Sherif said he was looking for someone who can hold a conversation, who doesn't take herself too seriously - and someone with a nice bum!

Sherif was coupled up with Anna Vakili who will surely be devastated about his departure. The pair have been getting close since she made the decision to couple up with him on Friday night's episode.

It’s unclear how show bosses will address his departure from the famous villa, but we’re hoping we get some official answers soon.

When Niall Aslam made a sudden exit from the show during last year’s series, we didn’t find out exactly what had happened until weeks later when he revealed he had Asperger’s syndrome.

He said at the time: “For far too long I have suffered in silence and not acknowledged a massive fact about my life which going into the villa has led me to finally realise and accept.

"When I was a young child I was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, a fact that until this post has never shared outside of my close family.

"Growing up was extremely difficult for me and I often felt out of place. I always felt that people didn't understand me, yet I was afraid to reveal my true scales as I did not want the label or stigma that was attached to it."

