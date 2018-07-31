When Is The Love Island Reunion On TV? Watch What ITV2 Finalists Did After The Show

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham were crowned winners of Love Island 2018 but what did they do after they got their crowns? The islanders come together with Caroline Flack for one last time.

Love Island 2018 has finally come to an end with Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham crowned as this year’s winners.

And after eight weeks of watching the likes of Wes Nelson, Megan Barton-Hanson and Laura Anderson try and find love, we’ve been left with a massive hole in our afternoon schedules. So thank you ITV2 for Love Island: The Reunion.

Not quite the end of the Mallorca story just yet, the islanders will gather together with Caroline Flack for one last time so we can see exactly what happened after the final.

Love Island winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer happy
Love Island winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer. Picture: Instagram

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the Love Island Reunion on TV?

On Sunday, August 5 at 9pm on ITV2 you can see exactly what your favourite contestants have been doing in the week since they left the villa.

Where will the reunion show be filmed?

Back on home soil, the contestants and ITV2 cast will all be back in the UK.

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson at airport
Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson get ready to leave Mallorca. Picture: Instagram

Which Love Island contestants will be on the reunion show?

As far as we know, all of them! That means loyal Georgia Steel, Dr Alex and of course, winners Dani and Jack.

