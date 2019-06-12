WATCH: Wes Nelson Confirms Love Island Producers Force Contestants To Go Topless

Wes Nelson revealed secrets behind Love Island, admitting that producers insisted that Islanders go topless during scenes.

Wes Nelson - who was recently snapped alongside Rita Ora - told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp some of the secrets behind the show, including how producers asked Islanders to go topless.

After Kem Cetinay admitted that Love Islanders would have a day off once a week, from filming, Wes stated that producers would ask them to take off their tops and hoodies.

Wes Nelson caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

"I used to try to go out in a hoody and heavily clothed, because it's cold in the morning, but you'd have to take that off," said Wes.

"Me and Josh used to run out all the time in hoodies and [the Love Island producers] would be like 'take that off'", continued the Dancing on Ice star.

He also continued to share other secrets behind Love Island, and claimed there was a chef that prepares food for the contestants, and how runners clean up behind Islanders all day and night; even changing microphones during the night, as the contestants sleep.

