Love Island Christmas Reunion: Where Are Jack Fowler, Josh Denzel And Rosie Williams?

Love Island 2018: Not all of the cast are returning for the Christmas special. Picture: PA

The best of the Love Island cast 2018 are returning for a Christmas special but there are some faces missing including Frankie Foster and Niall Aslam.

The Love Island cast of 2018 including Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, Sam Bird and Georgia Steel and even Laura Anderson and Ellie Brown are all reuniting for a Christmas special.

However, while all our favourite faces will come face to face once more and are joined by Caroline Flack, there are a few big characters missing.

Jack Fowler, Josh Denzel and even Rosie Williams were all a big part of this year’s Love Island but are nowhere to be seen in the festive mansion.

Josh Denzel and Kaz are one of four couples remaining from this year's Love Island. Picture: Josh Denzel/Instagram

So where are they? Here’s everything you need to know:

Josh Denzel

One half of one of the remaining Love Island couples from this year, fans will be confused by his lack of attendance.

But don’t worry, his missing face has nothing to do with a potential split or ex Georgia Steel, he was in fact on holiday in America when filming took place.

Love Island's Jack Fincham and Laura Crane have also been left out of filming. Picture: Jack Fowler/Instagram

Jack Fowler

Slightly more awkward about missing filming for the Christmas special, it seems that Jack - and his Love Island girlfriend Laura Crane - were left out altogether.

Avoiding commenting on the situation, Jack has instead retweeted disappointed fans who realised he wasn’t in the trailer.

Rosie Williams has found love outside the Love Island villa. Picture: Rosie Williams/Instagram

Rosie Williams

Part of one of the biggest Love Island break ups with Adam Collard and Zara McDermott, Rosie will not be a part of the reunion.

Why? No one’s sure as she continues to ignore the questions from fans.

Niall Aslam, Frankie Foster, Ellie Jones, Alex Miller and Daryl Sergeant were also not part of the reunion special.