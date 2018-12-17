Love Island Christmas Reunion: A First Look At Georgia Steel And Sam Bird’s Furious Row

Things get heated at the Love Island Christmas Special between Georgia Steel and Sam Bird. Picture: Getty

The first look at Georgia Steel and Sam Bird’s huge row at the Love Island Christmas Special is here and it is juicy.

The Love Island contestants split up back in October after Sam Bird accused Georgia Steel of not being loyal.

The pair came face-to-face for the first time since the fiery breakup and in the first footage from the Love Island Christmas special, it’s fair to say things got heated.

In the teaser clip, Sam outed his ex Georgia by saying: "Don’t you think it’s embarrassing that you bang on about being loyal and you weren’t loyal to me.”

While Georgia insists she was loyal, the ex-lovebirds continued to crash in front of the other Islanders.

Sam added: "As soon as you walked through the door of your ex's house, you’re not loyal. No one needs to pick stuff up at four in the morning."

Georgia hit back denying the claims, adding: "Can you stop shouting at me? That’s all you ever bloody did."

Before storming out, she tells Sam: "You made me feel very, very trapped and you were very horrible to me"

Love Island: The Christmas Reunion airs tonight (Dec 17) at 9 pm on ITV2 and judging by this clip, it’s not one to be missed.

