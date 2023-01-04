Ex Love Islander Hints She’s Returning To 2023 Winter Series

4 January 2023, 17:00

Love Island returns on 16th January
Love Island returns on 16th January. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Arabella Chi could be pulling an Adam Collard on winter Love Island.

Model Arabella Chi, 31, dropped a massive hint she’s returning to the Love Island villa, three and a half years after she originally appeared on the 2019 show.

Arabella was only on the series for eight days, getting dumped after she failed to find love. But she’s just ignited a theory she’s set to return to the island for the 2023 winter series which starts on 16th January.

First Winter Love Island Contestant 'Revealed': Meet Tanya Manhenga

On series eight in 2022, ex islander Adam Collard returned and found love with Paige Thorne, who he’s since split from, and ITV might be making islanders’ grand return a running theme.

Arabella Chi took part in Love Island 2018
Arabella Chi took part in Love Island 2018. Picture: Getty

Posting a photo of herself on 3rd January posing by a swimming pool in front of a stunning paradise backdrop, Arabella hinted on Instagram she could return to the villa.

“Super excited for the year ahead coming back on your tv screens this month so keep your eyes peeled as you won’t want to miss it,” she wrote in the caption.

It wasn’t long before a few fans commented asking whether she’s heading back on Love Island.

“Why u coming back on Love Island,” wrote one, as another said: “Back on the TV screens,” alongside the side eyes emoji.

Arabella entered as a bombshell on Love Island 2018
Arabella entered as a bombshell on Love Island 2018. Picture: ITV2

“I think they should let other people chance not old ones [sic],” commented a third, referencing the possibility Arabella’s returning to the villa.

The last series of the dating show saw personal trainer Adam return four years after first walking into the villa. He was in season four with the likes of Jack Fincham, Dani Dyer and Wes Nelson.

He soon coupled up with paramedic Paige, but the couple were booted out before the final.

They stayed together until October before calling it quits after Adam was seen partying with a mystery girl.

Let’s hope Arabella is luckier in love this time around… if she is heading into the villa!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

Everything we know about the winter Love Island 2023 line-up so far

Love Island 2023: All The Rumoured & Confirmed Contestants So Far

Molly-Mae Hague is pregnant

Molly-Mae Hague’s Due Date, Baby’s Gender & All The Details

Love Island 2023 returns in January

Love Island’s 2023 Start Date Confirmed – And It's Days Away

Meet the first Love Island contestant

First Winter Love Island Contestant 'Revealed': Meet Tanya Manhenga

The Love Island 2020 winter cast filmed the show in South Africa

Love Island Series 9 Villa To Be Protected By Armed Guards

Hot On Capital

How much does Emily Cooper make?

Emily Cooper's Salary In Paris: How Does She Afford Her Lifestyle?

Inside Nicola Peltz's famous family

Inside Nicola Peltz’s Famous Family From Her Billionaire Parents To Her Brothers & Sister

Aaron Taylor-Johnson could be the next agent 007

Will Aaron Taylor-Johnson Be The Next James Bond?

Lucien Laviscount starred in Waterloo Road

Lucien Laviscount’s Time In Waterloo Road And Celebrity Big Brother

Angelina Jolie and Paul Mescal were spotted hanging out in London

Angelina Jolie And Paul Mescal Enjoy Coffee Date In London

Kim Kardashian showed fans her natural hair

Kim Kardashian Shows Fans What Her Natural Hair Really Looks Like

More Movies & TV News

Why Wednesday could jump from Netflix to Amazon Prime Video for season 2

Wednesday Could Be Leaving Netflix For Season 2 - Here’s Why

Florence Pugh has had a very interesting film career so far...

All The Films Florence Pugh Has Been In: From Midsommar To Don't Worry Darling

2022 was a whirlwind, here's the breakdown

A 2022 Rundown: From Memes To Pop Culture Moments

Features

Add these Selena flicks to your watch list

5 Selena Gomez Films You Should Watch After 'My Mind & Me'

Here's which Too Hot To Handle season 4 couples are still together

Which Too Hot To Handle Season 4 Couples Are Still Together? From Seb & Kayla To Jawahir & Nick