Ex Love Islander Hints She’s Returning To 2023 Winter Series

Love Island returns on 16th January. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Arabella Chi could be pulling an Adam Collard on winter Love Island.

Model Arabella Chi, 31, dropped a massive hint she’s returning to the Love Island villa, three and a half years after she originally appeared on the 2019 show.

Arabella was only on the series for eight days, getting dumped after she failed to find love. But she’s just ignited a theory she’s set to return to the island for the 2023 winter series which starts on 16th January.

On series eight in 2022, ex islander Adam Collard returned and found love with Paige Thorne, who he’s since split from, and ITV might be making islanders’ grand return a running theme.

Arabella Chi took part in Love Island 2018. Picture: Getty

Posting a photo of herself on 3rd January posing by a swimming pool in front of a stunning paradise backdrop, Arabella hinted on Instagram she could return to the villa.

“Super excited for the year ahead coming back on your tv screens this month so keep your eyes peeled as you won’t want to miss it,” she wrote in the caption.

It wasn’t long before a few fans commented asking whether she’s heading back on Love Island.

“Why u coming back on Love Island,” wrote one, as another said: “Back on the TV screens,” alongside the side eyes emoji.

Arabella entered as a bombshell on Love Island 2018. Picture: ITV2

“I think they should let other people chance not old ones [sic],” commented a third, referencing the possibility Arabella’s returning to the villa.

The last series of the dating show saw personal trainer Adam return four years after first walking into the villa. He was in season four with the likes of Jack Fincham, Dani Dyer and Wes Nelson.

He soon coupled up with paramedic Paige, but the couple were booted out before the final.

They stayed together until October before calling it quits after Adam was seen partying with a mystery girl.

Let’s hope Arabella is luckier in love this time around… if she is heading into the villa!

