Love Island's Ollie Williams 'Tried To Sell Buffalo Head Online' As He Denies Trophy Hunting

17 January 2020, 10:48

Ollie Williams tried to sell a Buffalo head on eBay as he denies trophy hunting. Picture: Ollie Williams Instagram/ ITV2 Love Island

Former islander Ollie Williams has now been exposed for trying to sell a stuffed buffalo head on eBay for thousands of pounds as he insists he has 'never trophy hunted', which has caused further backlash from the public.

Further details about ex Love Islander Ollie Williams's alleged passion for trophy hunting has surfaced, with a tabloid reporting the 23-year-old tried to sell a buffalo head online for £8,000 a day after the contestant posted a statement denying any involvement with big game hunting.

The tabloid understands Ollie purchased the buffalo head at an auction for a few hundred pounds and wanted to make some cash by listing it for thousands online- but nobody purchased it.

The source said: "Ollie had gone to Holts auctioneers in Norfolk in June and spotted this cape buffalo shoulder mount. He thought it would be an investment and hoped he'd be able to sell it and make a profit but nobody ever bought it."

The Cape Buffalo head he listed is the very same species as the dead animal Ollie is posing with in the now widely circulated images of him whilst on what he described as a 'conservation' trip in Africa.

After leaving the South African villa after just three days due to feelings for his ex-girlfriend, the heir to the Lanhydrock Estate in Cornwall was pulled aside by the show's welfare team and informed of the public reception to the 'trophy hunting' photos.

He has since released a lengthy statement denying any involvement, saying he was 'observing' on a 'conservation trip' saying:

"I did not shoot any of the animals shown in the photographs nor have I ever shot as a trophy hunter."

"I did volunteer to take part in the conservation and anti-poaching programme in Mozambique, a part of which involves old or sick animals being culled. I was there as an observer."

