WATCH: Love Island's Nathan Massey Propose To Cara De La Hodye In The Series 2 Villa

31 July 2018, 16:08

Already looking for your next Love Island fix? Here's a video of series 2 winner Nathan Massey proposing to Cara De La Hoyde in the actual villa they lived in, get your tissues at the ready!

Love Island 2018 has barely wrapped up and there's already a major piece of news from two past contestants, series 2's Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde, who announced their engagement last week.

The couple, who have a baby son, Freddie-George, who was born earlier this year, announced that Nathan had got down on one knee in the infamous Love Island villa they lived in for six weeks before being crowned the winners in 2016 and it turns out they filmed the whole thing!

Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde And Nathan Massey Just Got Engaged INSIDE The Villa

We're actually living for this throwback, everything from the enormous swimming pool that the islanders actually swam in (those were the days) to those huge windows that Kady Mcdermott desperately peeped under the blinds of trying to see if her man Scott Thomas had his eye on the bombshells. Simpler times.

Series 3 winner (and as of yesterday, de-throned) Amber Davies sent her congratulations to the pair, and honestly Amb, same.

via GIPHY

We're buzzing for another Love Island wedding to be on the horizon, and they'll even have little Freddie at the occasion, we're suffering from a cuteness overload, and we really hope we're invited. Right guys?!

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Love Island Gossip

Latest Love Island News

Sonny Jay and Alex Miller

WATCH: Love Island’s Alex Miller Cracked On To Sonny Jay’s Girlfriend… In Front Of Him!
Love Island Nathan and Cara Engagement Video

WATCH: Love Island's Nathan Massey Propose To Cara De La Hodye In The Series 2 Villa
Love Island 2018

Love Island 2018 Snapchat, Instagram And Twitter Names: Dani Dyer, Jack Fincham And Megan Barton-Hanson Accounts
Love Island 2019 Applications

Love Island 2019: How To Apply, Are Applications Open And When Is The Deadline?
Love Island: The Reunion show

When Is The Love Island Reunion On TV? Watch What ITV2 Finalists Did After The Show

More Movies & TV News

Dani Dyer Jack Fincham

Love Island Winners 2018 - Dani Dyer & Jack Fincham Win The Show And £50k Prize Money!
Made In Chelsea in Croatia cast

Made In Chelsea Croatia: When Does It Start? Who Are The Cast? Details Revealed
Georgia Steele Sam Bird Lie Detector

WATCH: Georgia Steel Fails Lie Detector When She Says She'll Be Faithful To Sam Bird
Simon Pegg on Capital Breakfast w/ Roman Kemp

WATCH: Simon Pegg Performs A Moving Rendition Of Cardi B's 'I Like It'
Riverdale Season 3

Riverdale Season 3: Cast, Release Date, News And Trailer Revealed