WATCH: Love Island's Nathan Massey Propose To Cara De La Hodye In The Series 2 Villa

Already looking for your next Love Island fix? Here's a video of series 2 winner Nathan Massey proposing to Cara De La Hoyde in the actual villa they lived in, get your tissues at the ready!

Love Island 2018 has barely wrapped up and there's already a major piece of news from two past contestants, series 2's Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde, who announced their engagement last week.

The couple, who have a baby son, Freddie-George, who was born earlier this year, announced that Nathan had got down on one knee in the infamous Love Island villa they lived in for six weeks before being crowned the winners in 2016 and it turns out they filmed the whole thing!

Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde And Nathan Massey Just Got Engaged INSIDE The Villa

So here’s my proposal video lady’s and gents , not 1 for being a cringe ball but I suppose you have to set the bar when u propose 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️😂 massive thank you to my boy @JackGuilfoyle1 (videographer) the guys a genius with his camera 🎥 and drones 💙👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/J1hMb0HsmD — LORD Nathan Massey (@NathanMassey_) July 31, 2018

We're actually living for this throwback, everything from the enormous swimming pool that the islanders actually swam in (those were the days) to those huge windows that Kady Mcdermott desperately peeped under the blinds of trying to see if her man Scott Thomas had his eye on the bombshells. Simpler times.

Series 3 winner (and as of yesterday, de-throned) Amber Davies sent her congratulations to the pair, and honestly Amb, same.

I am crying 😢😢😢😢😢 omg you two ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Ac4eDJ0ekA — Amber Davies (@Amber_Davies7) July 31, 2018

We're buzzing for another Love Island wedding to be on the horizon, and they'll even have little Freddie at the occasion, we're suffering from a cuteness overload, and we really hope we're invited. Right guys?!

