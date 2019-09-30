Molly-Mae Hague 'Shocked' To Discover Celebs Trolled Her During Love Island

Molly-Mae Hague shocked at A-lister trolls. Picture: Instagram @mollymaehagan

Molly-Mae Hague has admitted some huge showbiz names joined in trolling her online after her stint on Love Island.

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about the 'shock' she felt upon discovering that celebs she loved and admired had been trolling her during her stint on the dating show as she decides to launch an anti-bullying campaign.

The 20-year-old faced some pretty intense trolling during her time in the villa, with the internet even nicknaming her 'Money-Mae' accusing her of using her boyfriend, Tommy Fury, to win the show, (which she didn't.)

Having previously said she wouldn't let the negativity get to her, she's admitted she can't help but look at what people are saying about her, telling The Mirror:

"One thing I was really shocked about when I came out was a lot of celebrities that I looked up to and really loved, I'd go back on their accounts to see what they'd been saying and a lot had been joining in on the trolling and negativity against me."

"Like a Victoria's Secret model who I'd adored for ages joining in on it and it was so hard to see. There were a lot of celebrities encouraging negativity."

“You'd think they'd understand better than anyone else, you just wouldn't think that would be a thing, you'd think celebrities would understand what it feels like.”

Since leaving the villa, the influencer has seen accusations from both the press and her fellow islanders of not being friendly toward them, and not inviting them to her Pretty Little Thing clothing launch.

Viewers also witnessed a tense conversation with Anton Danyluk during the reunion show and it was revealed the Scottish gym owner had unfollowed her on Instagram after insisting they 'weren't close' in the villa, much to Molly-Mae's surprise.

