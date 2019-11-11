Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague Reveals When She Thinks Tommy Fury Will Propose – And It’s Soon

11 November 2019, 17:30

Molly-Mae Hague reckons she knows when Tommy Fury will propose
Molly-Mae Hague reckons she knows when Tommy Fury will propose. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are so loved up.

Love Islanders Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have proved to be one of the strongest couples to leave the 2019 villa, moving in together last month and already having jetted around the globe together on numerous occasions.

YouTuber star and fashion blogger Molly-Mae is so besotted by her man she’s already set to get engaged to the boxer, revealing she thinks she knows when he might pop the question – and it’s in two months' time.

The Love Island 2019 Couples Still Together – From Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury To Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard

Speaking to Mail Online, the 20 year old said she would be delighted if Tommy proposed on their next romantic getaway in the Maldives, which is planned for New Year’s.

She said: “Tommy and I are perfect. He's such a caring and kind person.

"Anything I like, he likes and everything that makes me happy, makes him happy. I love him and I want to share my life with him.

"The thing is I wouldn't be surprised if he did pop the question when we're in the Maldives over New Year. I don't waste my time, I wouldn't want to be in a relationship with someone thinking 'this is only short term'.

"I wasn't thinking 'when's the sell-by date on this one?' We're going to be together forever. I'm looking forward to having a rock on my finger!"

There are only a few islander couples still remaining, with Tommy’s best pal Curtis Pritchard recently making things official with Maura Higgins and co-stars Joe Garratt and Lucie Donlan beginning a relationship weeks after the show ended.

Molly also said her and Tommy should have “technically won” Love Island 2019, after the £50,000 prize went to Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea who split less than two months after the series finale.

Tommy and his girlfriend have since moved in together in a flat in Manchester, something they showed off to fans when they moved in.

Their home has its own sauna and dressing room, and an area for Molly to film her YouTube vlogs.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On Your Favourite Love Islanders

Latest Love Island News

The tape belt trend has taken over social media

From Jesy Nelson To Kylie Jenner: All The Celebs Sporting New Tape Belt Trend

Features

Jourdan Riane and Danny Williams have split

Jourdan Riane And Danny Williams Split: Love Island Star Issues Statement Following Claims He 'Flirted With Other Girls'
Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

The Love Island 2019 Couples Still Together – From Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury To Maura Higgins And Curtis Pritchard
Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson are super loved up in their new relationship

Jesy Nelson And Chris Hughes Relationship Timeline: Inside The Little Mix Singer And Love Island Star's Romance
Chris Hughes gushes about Jesy Nelson at the Pride of Britain awards

Chris Hughes Reveals It Was ‘Love At First Sight’ With Little Mix's Jesy Nelson

Little Mix

Hot On Capital

Roman Kemp hosts the Capital Breakfast show

Roman Kemp: Everything You Need To Know Including His Age, Girlfriend And Dad Martin Kemp

Features

I'm A Celebrity 2019 contestants

I’m A Celebrity 2019 Official Line Up As Roman Kemp Is Confirmed To Be Entering The Jungle

I'm A Celebrity

Series 2 is coming this year!

'You’ Season 2 Release Date Confirmed & Details About The Netflix Show's Plot & Cast
Billie Eilish new song is due to drop on Wednesday

Billie Eilish's New Song 'Everything I Wanted' Will Be Released This Week

Billie Eilish

Former Girls Aloud member Nadine Coyle set for I'm A Celeb 2019

'Confirmed' I'm A Celeb Campmate: Girls Aloud's Nadine Coyle's Age, Marriage & Solo Career

I'm A Celebrity

Sex Education returns next year

Sex Education Season 2: Netflix Release New Photos Ahead Of Series’ Return

More Movies & TV News

The I'm A Celeb bosses are monitoring the campsite

I’m A Celebrity 'Ready To Evacuate' As Deadly Wildfires Blaze Close To Camp

I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb 2019 has some familiar faces in the rumoured line-up

I’m A Celeb 2019 Line Up: All The Rumoured Contestants From Frankie Bridge To Caitlyn Jenner

I'm A Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle announces his engagement

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Announces Engagement To Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey
The Harry Potter stars have joked about ageing

Harry Potter's Tom Felton & Matthew Lewis Just Had A Hilarious Exchange On Instagram
James Lock is set too appear on the Channel 4 dating show

TOWIE’s James Lock Lined Up For Celebs Go Dating To Move On From Ex-Girlfriend Yazmin Oukhellou