Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague Reveals When She Thinks Tommy Fury Will Propose – And It’s Soon

Molly-Mae Hague reckons she knows when Tommy Fury will propose. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are so loved up.

Love Islanders Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have proved to be one of the strongest couples to leave the 2019 villa, moving in together last month and already having jetted around the globe together on numerous occasions.

YouTuber star and fashion blogger Molly-Mae is so besotted by her man she’s already set to get engaged to the boxer, revealing she thinks she knows when he might pop the question – and it’s in two months' time.

Speaking to Mail Online, the 20 year old said she would be delighted if Tommy proposed on their next romantic getaway in the Maldives, which is planned for New Year’s.

She said: “Tommy and I are perfect. He's such a caring and kind person.

"Anything I like, he likes and everything that makes me happy, makes him happy. I love him and I want to share my life with him.

"The thing is I wouldn't be surprised if he did pop the question when we're in the Maldives over New Year. I don't waste my time, I wouldn't want to be in a relationship with someone thinking 'this is only short term'.

"I wasn't thinking 'when's the sell-by date on this one?' We're going to be together forever. I'm looking forward to having a rock on my finger!"

There are only a few islander couples still remaining, with Tommy’s best pal Curtis Pritchard recently making things official with Maura Higgins and co-stars Joe Garratt and Lucie Donlan beginning a relationship weeks after the show ended.

Molly also said her and Tommy should have “technically won” Love Island 2019, after the £50,000 prize went to Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea who split less than two months after the series finale.

Tommy and his girlfriend have since moved in together in a flat in Manchester, something they showed off to fans when they moved in.

Their home has its own sauna and dressing room, and an area for Molly to film her YouTube vlogs.

