Love Island Viewers Cringe Over Mitch’s Painful Comedy Roast

25 July 2023, 10:45

Whitney savages Mitch over awkward Love Island roast

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island’s talent show episode was an awkward one.

The Love Islanders are fast approaching the final, and the tradition of the talent show came back around on Monday night, a hilarious episode which sees the contestants try and impress their co-stars with their unique skills.

Mitch decided to put on a comedy routine, which ended up being painfully awkward for the Islanders as well as those watching at home.

Dropping one-liners and digs at his pals, Mitch was faced with uncomfortable silence.

All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island Series 10 Outfits So Far & Where They're From

He started out by telling Molly: “You are so mature, you’re a 40-year-old in a 20-year-old’s body.”

Mitch's comedy routine was met with 'fresh air'
Mitch's comedy routine was met with 'fresh air'. Picture: ITV2
Love Island: Whitney hilariously called out Mitch's awkward comedy
Love Island: Whitney hilariously called out Mitch's awkward comedy. Picture: ITV2

Mitch added: “You make Zach’s hair look grey.”

He also took aim at Lochan and Whitney, telling him once they get out the villa ‘and the DMs start flying’: “Them frisbee skills aren’t gonna get you anywhere, son.”

Only the bugs could be heard during the painfully awkward silence, leading Whitney to say: “It’s the crickets.”

Her quip left viewers in stitches in between having second hand embarrassment for the gas engineer.

Mitch took aims at his fellow Islanders as part of his comedy routine
Mitch took aims at his fellow Islanders as part of his comedy routine. Picture: ITV2
Whitney and Tyrique performed a rap for their co-stars
Whitney and Tyrique performed a rap for their co-stars. Picture: ITV2

“‘It’s the crickets’ LMAO nah I love Whitney bc what type of roast was that Mitch like the silence was LOUD,” one viewer tweeted.

“How can you try to do a roast session but fail massively and get roasted with one single line,” said another.

“Mitch really tried his best to roast Lochan but got fresh air as a response,” added a third.

Meanwhile, Whitney and Tyrique performed a rap called ‘bad b***’ for their islanders and fans absolutely loved it.

