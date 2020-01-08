The Love Island Villa Was Miley Cyrus's 'Prison' In Ashley O Black Mirror Episode

The 'Love Island' villa was used in Miley Cyrus's 'Black Mirror' episode. Picture: Black Mirror/Instagram @mileycyrus/ ITV2 Love Island

The luxury 'Love Island' villa is the same used in the 'Black Mirror' episode with Miley Cyrus as Ashley O and has been transformed for the ITV2 dating show!

The South African villa that will host the first ever winter Love Island is the same property used in Miley Cyrus's episode of Black Mirror where she played pop star Ashley O held prisoner at home by her crazy Aunt/manager.

The £5.3million villa situated in one of South Africa's most exclusive neighbourhoods has amazing views over the countryside and is rumoured to be rented out for R2 million per month, the equivalent of roughly £105,000pcm for the four-month period according to the Daily Mail.

The sprawling property first hit our screens back in June 2019, when Miley Cyrus took the role of Ashley O in a seriously haunting episode of Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror.

Miley played a pop star that ended up imprisoned in her home and her dreams stolen to produce music, with viewers getting to see inside the glass walled pad, as well as the enormous outdoor area where the contestants will spend most of their time.

Ariel shots reveal a fire pit and those all important day beds added to the property in true Love Island fashion.

Miley Cyrus as Ashley O in Charlie Brooker's 'Black Mirror' episode. Picture: Netflix/ Black Mirror

The safety concerns of ITV bosses have been widely reported and the South African villa will be heavily guarded with armed security over fears the site will be targeted by gangs.

Show insiders told The Daily Star: "Producers aren’t taking any chances. It’s been arranged for armed guards to patrol the compound throughout the series."

"They will have them surrounding the area so there is no chance of any breaches..."

"If it’s known to everyone in the area that a big TV show is in town, then it will become a target. There are concerns there could be kidnap attempts if things aren’t done carefully."

A shot from 'Black Mirror' shows the winter 'Love Island' villa. Picture: Netflix/ Black Mirror

