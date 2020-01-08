The Love Island Villa Was Miley Cyrus's 'Prison' In Ashley O Black Mirror Episode

8 January 2020, 12:26

The 'Love Island' villa was used in Miley Cyrus's 'Black Mirror' episode
The 'Love Island' villa was used in Miley Cyrus's 'Black Mirror' episode. Picture: Black Mirror/Instagram @mileycyrus/ ITV2 Love Island

The luxury 'Love Island' villa is the same used in the 'Black Mirror' episode with Miley Cyrus as Ashley O and has been transformed for the ITV2 dating show!

The South African villa that will host the first ever winter Love Island is the same property used in Miley Cyrus's episode of Black Mirror where she played pop star Ashley O held prisoner at home by her crazy Aunt/manager.

Love Island Host Laura Whitmore Dismisses Racism Claims After Landing Caroline Flack's Job

The £5.3million villa situated in one of South Africa's most exclusive neighbourhoods has amazing views over the countryside and is rumoured to be rented out for R2 million per month, the equivalent of roughly £105,000pcm for the four-month period according to the Daily Mail.

The sprawling property first hit our screens back in June 2019, when Miley Cyrus took the role of Ashley O in a seriously haunting episode of Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror.

Miley played a pop star that ended up imprisoned in her home and her dreams stolen to produce music, with viewers getting to see inside the glass walled pad, as well as the enormous outdoor area where the contestants will spend most of their time.

Ariel shots reveal a fire pit and those all important day beds added to the property in true Love Island fashion.

Miley Cyrus as Ashley O in Charlie Brooker's 'Black Mirror' episode
Miley Cyrus as Ashley O in Charlie Brooker's 'Black Mirror' episode. Picture: Netflix/ Black Mirror

The safety concerns of ITV bosses have been widely reported and the South African villa will be heavily guarded with armed security over fears the site will be targeted by gangs.

Show insiders told The Daily Star: "Producers aren’t taking any chances. It’s been arranged for armed guards to patrol the compound throughout the series."

"They will have them surrounding the area so there is no chance of any breaches..."

"If it’s known to everyone in the area that a big TV show is in town, then it will become a target. There are concerns there could be kidnap attempts if things aren’t done carefully."

A shot from 'Black Mirror' shows the winter 'Love Island' villa
A shot from 'Black Mirror' shows the winter 'Love Island' villa. Picture: Netflix/ Black Mirror

> Download Our App For All The Latest Miley Cyrus News

Latest Love Island News

Laura Whitmore has dated a few famous faces.

Who Has Love Island’s Laura Whitmore Dated? From Paolo Nutini To Iain Stirling, Here’s The Presenter’s Relationship History
Fans think Love Islander Nas looks like Mo Salah

Love Island Fans Are Joking That Nas Looks A Lot Like Footballer Mohamed Salah
Ollie Williams lives a lavish lifestyle as the heir of the Lanhydrock Estate

Love Island Star Ollie Williams’ Luxury Lifestyle As Heir To Polzeath Beach And 900-Acre Cornwall Estate
Where will Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling stay in South Africa?

Where Will Love Island Hosts Laura Whitmore And Iain Stirling Stay In South Africa?
Laura Whitmore is getting paid more than Iain Stirling for Love Island

How Much Is Laura Whitmore Getting Paid For Love Island? Her Six-Figure Deal Is Reportedly More Than Caroline Flack's

Hot On Capital

Louis Tomlinson is NOT engaged.

Is Louis Tomlinson Engaged? One Direction Star Denies Claims He Proposed To Girlfriend Eleanor Calder

Louis Tomlinson

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are in London together

Why Are Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello In London?

Shawn Mendes

Kylie Jenner was called out for being 'disconnected from reality'

Kylie Jenner Donates $1Million To Australian Relief Effort After Facing Huge Backlash Over Real Fur Post
Lizzo thanked workers for their help during Australian bushfire

Lizzo Flew To Australian Food Bank To Help Communities Affected By Bushfire
Ariana Grande sued for posting photos of herself

Ariana Grande Sued By Same Paparazzi For Second Time For Using Their Photo On Her Instagram

Ariana Grande

Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie look so alike

Is Sex Education's Emma Mackey Related To Margot Robbie?

More Movies & TV News

When is the winter Love Island final?

When Is The Winter Love Island Final & How Long Is The South African Series?
Timothée Chalamet set to play Bob Dylan in biopic

Timothée Chalamet Is Set To Play Bob Dylan In Upcoming Film 'Going Electric'
2020 Love Islanders' Instagram accounts

All The Love Island 2020 Contestants' Instagram Handles

Charlotte Crosby opened up about her split from Joshua Ritchie

Charlotte Crosby Reveals Truth About 'Bad Break-Up' With Joshua Ritchie On Australian I'm A Celeb
Love Island's Eve Gale has been linked to Tyga

Love Island 2020 Contestant Eve Gale's Link To Kylie Jenner Explained