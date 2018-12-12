Miley Cyrus Will Star In A Black Mirror Episode Confirms Older Sister Brandi Cyrus

Brandi Cyrus has confirmed Miley Cyrus for Black Mirror season five. Picture: Getty

According to the older sister, Brandi Cyrus, Miley Cyrus will appear in an episode of Black Mirror.

If you’re eagerly waiting for the release of Black Mirror, then this announcement might just be too much for you.

WATCH: Miley Cyrus And Mark Ronson Humiliate Each Other In A Dodgy Game Of Mr & Mrs

Miley Cyrus’ older sister Brandi Cyrus has announced in the latest episode of her podcast, Your Favourite Thing Podcast with Wells & Brandi that Miley will star in a Black Mirror episode.

Brandi revealed to fans that Miley filmed her scenes in Cape Town, South Africa last month. This comes timely as rumours circulated early last month as she posed for pictures with fans in the city.

The singer’s older sister, who was also in Cape Town revealed that actor Marc Menchaca who played Russ Langmore in Ozark, will appear alongside little sis. However, Brandi has not mentioned the name of the episode.

Black Mirror producers, who are notoriously secretive are yet to confirm, although, we won’t hold our breath for confirmation any time soon.

Miley will follow the footsteps of season four stars, Jesse Plemons, Rosemarie DeWitt, Andrea Riseborough, and Letitia Wright.

Season five of Black Mirror will reportedly be released sometime in December, according to fans.

> Grab Our App To Catch All Of The Latest Miley News