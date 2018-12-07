WATCH: Miley Cyrus And Mark Ronson Humiliate Each Other In A Dodgy Game Of Mr & Mrs

7 December 2018, 09:16

Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson teamed up for 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart', but their friendship ended when they outed each other with

Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson are good mates, but we took it upon ourselves to break the two apart by grilling them with embarrassing questions.

The 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' hitmakers joined Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay to play a game of Mr & Mrs.

Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson joined Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay
Ro quizzed the two with questions such as "Who's most likely to wear the same pair of pants three days in a row?", to which we found out it would be Mark, after he had been wearing the same shirt he was wearing with us constantly.

And yet he still smelled gorgeous.

Don't even get us started on who wouldn't wash their hands after going to the loo...

