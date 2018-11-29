'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart': Everything We Know About The Mark Ronson & Miley Cyrus Collaboration

Mark Ronson is teaming up with Miley Cyrus on a brand new song. Picture: Instagram

Mark Ronson has teamed up with Miley Cyrus for their new song, 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart'. Here's everything you need to know - from the lyrics to the music video.

Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus have joined forces to drop a brand new banger called 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart'.

The song, which is set to debut on Friday, 30 November, is part of Mark Ronson's Heartbreak Era. Here's everything you need to know about 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart'.

When is 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' released?

The collaboration between Mark and Miley is set to premiere on Friday, 30 November, but eager fans can pre-order the song a day before.

What is the video for 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' like?

An official music video hasn't been released yet, but Miley Cyrus recently shared a video clip alluding to 'NBLAH', where she pushes past several people - some wearing clothing with the singer's name on, while others are dressed as her.

What are the lyrics for 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart'?

While the song hasn't been released yet, some sites are reporting that the lyrics are as following:

Any lies you know it, we both know it

These silver bullet cigarettes, this burning house

There's nothing left, it's smoking, and we both know it

We got all night to fall in love

But just like that we fall apart, we're broken, we're broken

Nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now

This broken silence, my thunder crashing in the dark

Crashing in the dark

And this broken record, spinning in circles

In the bars, spinning 'round in the bars

This road can't hurt you, it cuts you deep and leaves a scar

Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart, ooh

Nothing breaks like a heart, nothing breaks like a heart

We'll leave each other cold as ice

And high and dry, the desert wind it's blowing, it's blowing

Remember what you said to me?

We're drunk in love in Tennessee

And I'll hold it, we both know it

Nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now

Nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now

This broken silence, my thunder crashing in the dark

Crashing in the dark

And this broken record, spinning in circles

In the bars, spinning 'round in the bars

This road can't hurt you, it cuts you deep and leaves a scar

Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart, ooh

Nothing breaks like a heart, nothing breaks like a heart, ooh

Nothing breaks like a heart

My heart, my heart

My heart, my heart

This broken silence, my thunder crashing in the dark

Crashing in the dark

And this broken record, spinning in circles

In the bars, spinning 'round in the bars

This road can't hurt you, it cuts you deep and leaves a scar

Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart, ooh

Nothing breaks like a heart, nothing breaks like a heart

Nothing breaks like a heart