'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart': Everything We Know About The Mark Ronson & Miley Cyrus Collaboration
29 November 2018, 15:11
Mark Ronson has teamed up with Miley Cyrus for their new song, 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart'. Here's everything you need to know - from the lyrics to the music video.
Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus have joined forces to drop a brand new banger called 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart'.
The song, which is set to debut on Friday, 30 November, is part of Mark Ronson's Heartbreak Era. Here's everything you need to know about 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart'.
When is 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' released?
The collaboration between Mark and Miley is set to premiere on Friday, 30 November, but eager fans can pre-order the song a day before.
What is the video for 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' like?
An official music video hasn't been released yet, but Miley Cyrus recently shared a video clip alluding to 'NBLAH', where she pushes past several people - some wearing clothing with the singer's name on, while others are dressed as her.
What are the lyrics for 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart'?
While the song hasn't been released yet, some sites are reporting that the lyrics are as following:
Any lies you know it, we both know it
These silver bullet cigarettes, this burning house
There's nothing left, it's smoking, and we both know it
We got all night to fall in love
But just like that we fall apart, we're broken, we're broken
Nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now
This broken silence, my thunder crashing in the dark
Crashing in the dark
And this broken record, spinning in circles
In the bars, spinning 'round in the bars
This road can't hurt you, it cuts you deep and leaves a scar
Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart, ooh
Nothing breaks like a heart, nothing breaks like a heart
We'll leave each other cold as ice
And high and dry, the desert wind it's blowing, it's blowing
Remember what you said to me?
We're drunk in love in Tennessee
And I'll hold it, we both know it
Nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now
Nothing, nothing, nothing gon' save us now
This broken silence, my thunder crashing in the dark
Crashing in the dark
And this broken record, spinning in circles
In the bars, spinning 'round in the bars
This road can't hurt you, it cuts you deep and leaves a scar
Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart, ooh
Nothing breaks like a heart, nothing breaks like a heart, ooh
Nothing breaks like a heart
My heart, my heart
My heart, my heart
This broken silence, my thunder crashing in the dark
Crashing in the dark
And this broken record, spinning in circles
In the bars, spinning 'round in the bars
This road can't hurt you, it cuts you deep and leaves a scar
Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart, ooh
Nothing breaks like a heart, nothing breaks like a heart
Nothing breaks like a heart