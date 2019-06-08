Mark Ronson Teases A West End Production Of His Hit Songs Could Be In The Works...

8 June 2019, 14:32

Will there be a Mark Ronson: The Musical?
Will there be a Mark Ronson: The Musical? Picture: Getty / PA

Speaking to Capital FM at the 2019 Summertime Ball, Mark Ronson hinted he'd like for there to be West End and Broadway production of his biggest hits.

The 2019 Summertime Ball is underway - bringing you world-class performances from your favourite artists!

Arriving first on the red carpet was hit music producer and DJ, Mark Ronson.

Speaking exclusively to Capital FM, Mark hinted he'd be up for turning his hit tracks into a West End musical that would give Mamma Mia! a run for its money.

Mark Ronson arriving at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2019
Mark Ronson arriving at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2019. Picture: PA Images

When asked whether a musical version of his songs was in the pipeline, Ronson replied: "One day it would be great!"

Mark Ronson backstage at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2019
Mark Ronson backstage at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2019. Picture: PA Images

Talking about his collabs - his most recent being with Miley Cyrus - Mark said "There's nobody I've worked with that I wouldn't love to work with again."

So, there you have it folks - not only is the star not ruling out a stage production, fans may also get more collabs with Mark and the likes of Lady Gaga and Miley.

