Mark Ronson And Camila Cabello's Collab Is Dropping Sooner Than We Thought

Mark Ronson is about to drop a new track with Camila Cabello. Picture: Getty

DJ superstar Mark Ronson is about to drop his latest collab with Camila Cabello - and we cannot wait.

Over the years, Mark Ronson has collaborated with some of the hottest singers and artists, bringing us tune after tune.

So when news came that the DJ and producer was teaming up with Camila Cabello, fans went wild.

And if that wasn't enough, Mark has confirmed the track's release may be brought forward, so we'll hear the new music sooner than expected - YASSS!

Here's what you need to know about the new Mark Ronson x Camila Cabello song...

When is Mark Ronson and Camila Cabello's new song 'Find You Again' out?

While the pair sparked rumours they were collaborating after they posted a pic of them both in the studio, Ronson has now confirmed a new track is in the works.

We don't yet know the exact date the track is coming, but on Thursday, 17 May, Mark replied to a fan who asked if there was a chance the song would be released earlier, saying: "Spoke to Mila. She said it's cool to put it out a little early #finduagain", along with a broken heart Emoji.

Spoke to Mila. She said it’s cool to put it out a little early #finduagain 💔 https://t.co/dv9EPZ84Eg — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) May 16, 2019

Who else has Mark Ronson collaborated with?

I mean, who hasn't he teamed up with?? But if we had to narrow it down, some of his biggest collabs include:

- Miley Cyrus, 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart'

- Bruno Mars, 'Uptown Funk'

- Amy Winehouse, 'Valerie'

- Lykke Li, 'Late Night Feelings'

Mark Ronson famously collaborated with the late Amy Winehouse with 'Valerie'. Picture: Getty

When is Mark Ronson's new album 'Late Night Feelings' out?

It's been four years since Mark Ronson's last studio album, 'Uptown Special', came out.

After a long wait, the hugely-anticipated LP will be released on June 21, 2019.

What's the tracklist for Mark Ronson's new album?

1. Late Night Prelude

2. Late Night Feelings (featuring Lykke Li)

3. Find U Again (featuring Camila Cabello)

4. Piece Of Us (featuring King Princess)

5. Knock Knock Knock (featuring Yebba)

6. Don't Leave Me Lonely (featuring Yebba)

7. When U Went Away (featuring Yebba)

8. Truth (featuring Alicia Keys & The Last Artful, Dodgr)

9. Nothing Breaks Like A Heart (featuring Miley Cyrus)

10. True Blue (featuring Angel Olsen)

11. Why Hide (featuring Diana Gordon)

12. 2 AM (featuring Lykke Li)

13. Spinning (featuring Ilsey)