Mark Ronson is one of the most successful music producers of our time, having worked on hits such as 'Valerie' with Amy Winehouse and 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' with Miley Cyrus.

And with such success comes great fortune. Here's the lowdown on Mark Ronson's net worth - plus find out about his girlfriend Rebecca Schwarz and recent Oscar!

Who is Mark Ronson and what's his net worth?

Music producer, DJ and songwriter Mark Ronson was born on September 4 1975, making him 42 years old.

While he was born in London, he was actually raised in New York City.

Ronson studied at NYU and during this time, he flourished on the hip hop scene - DJing on a regular basis.

It is estimated that Mark Ronson's worth a whopping $20million (just over £15million).

Mark Ronson is dating Saturday Night Live crew member, Rebecca Schwartz. Picture: Instagram

Who is his girlfriend Rebecca Schwartz?

Just before Christmas 2018, Mark stepped out in New York with his new girlfriend, Rebecca Schwartz.

It is not know how the pair met, but they've been spotted out and about together on various occasions.

Rebecca is a crew member on Saturday Night Live.

Who else has Mark Ronson dated?

Mark Ronson was engaged to Rashida Jones, but the pair split a year later. Picture: Getty

Rashida Jones

From 2002, Ronson was dating Parks and Recreation actress, Rashida Jones.

Mark got engaged to Rashida in March 2003, using a crossword puzzle to propose.

Sadly, the pair split a year later.

Cosi Theodori-Braschi & Daisy Lowe

Following his split from Rashida Jones, Ronson was connected to models Cosi Theodori-Braschi and Daisy Lowe.

Mark Ronson was married to Joséphine de la Baume, but the pair divorced in October 2018. Picture: Getty

Joséphine de La Baume

Ronson then started dating French singer and actress, Joséphine de La Baume.

The couple got married on 3 September, 2011.

Joséphine had appeared in the music video for Mark Ronson's hit, 'The Bike Song'.

In May 2017, it was reported that Joséphine had filed for divorce - which was finalised in October 2018.

Samantha Urbani

American singer-songwriter Samantha Urbani was also tied to Mark Ronson.

While their split was never publicly confirmed, Ronson was then spotted in NYC with Rebecca Schwartz.

What are Mark Ronson's biggest songs?

Some of Mark Ronson's biggest songs include:

'Valerie' - Amy Winehouse

'Uptown Funk' - Bruno Mars

'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' - Miley Cyrus

'Bang Bang Bang' - The Business Intl.

Ronson won the Oscar for Best Original Song for 'Shallow'. Picture: Getty

How many Oscars has Mark Ronson won?

At the 2019 Academy Awards, Ronson won the award for Best Original Song with Lady Gaga for their hit song 'Shallow', which featured in the 2018 blockbuster, A Star Is Born.

While he hasn't won any other Oscars, he has won seven Grammy Awards, two BRITs, two Soul Train Music Awards, a Critics' Choice Award, a Golden Globe Award and more!

