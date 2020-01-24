Love Island’s Mike Boateng Accused Of Telling 17-Year-Old 'He’ll Show Her A Good Time’ While In Police Uniform

Mike Boateng is part of an ongoing investigation into misconduct. Picture: ITV2

Love Island contestant Mike Boateng has been accused of telling a 17-year-old girl he’ll ‘show her a good time’.

A 17-year-old girl accused former policeman and Love Island star Mike Boateng of approaching her while in his uniform and saying he’ll “show her a good time”, according to reports in the tabloids.

Aaliyah Read also claims the reality TV hopeful took her Snapchat details.

The publication add that Mike has denied the accusations, but still faces a disciplinary hearing despite resigning to join the ITV2 show.

Aaliyah, now 18, complained to Mike’s Manchester bosses after the incident in Cheetham Hill in July 2018 and an investigation into misconduct is still ongoing by the force’s professional standards department.

The girl claimed to the paper: “He came over to me and said, ‘Come with me and I’ll show you around Manchester. I’ll show you a good time’.

“He asked for my number. I said my phone was broken, the SIM card wasn’t working, so he asked for my Snapchat. I gave him it and he got back in the car and left.”

The girl’s mum, Kinda, added: “I was disgusted to see him on Love Island while under investigation.”

Mike Boateng is currently coupled up with Leanne Amaning. Picture: ITV2

The force got in touch with the teenage girl and her mum a week before Love Island launched to let them know Mike would be appearing on a TV programme, but they didn’t say which one.

An investigation into the accusations was launched earlier this month and is said to be at a very early stage.

Capital has contacted a representative for Love Island to provide a comment.

Before heading to South Africa, Mike said he quit his job to join the reality TV show, claiming he has a good relationship with the chief who “left the door open” for him to return if he needs.

