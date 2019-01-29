Megan Barton Hanson's Had The 'Worst Week Of Her Life' After Split From Wes Nelson

Love Island's Megan Barton Hanson has admitted she's had the worst week of her life after an illness, her split from Wes Nelson and having paps camped outside her house.

Megan Barton Hanson has confessed that she's had the worst week of her life following her split from Love Island boyfriend of six months, Wes Nelson and having to endure paparazzi camped outside of her home, which was also burgled at the weekend.

Megan Barton Hanson exposes paparazzi hiding outside her house. Picture: Twitter/@MeganBartonHanson_

In one Instagram story, the camera is visibly trembling her hands as she films the paparazzi hiding in the trees outside her North London home, captioning the video 'anxiety is a b***ard', saying:

"This has possibly been the worst week of my life and look how many paps are waiting there, I'm shaking, my anxiety is through the roof, they're all hiding behind the tree."

"Literally, I've had the worst week, and they're still there."

She then posted a heartfelt statement thanking fans for their messages of support:

"Hands down been one of the worst days of my life. I can't thank you all enough for the support. It makes it all worth while, (the endless trolling, negative stories, dealing with publicly breaking up, being papped having to force a smile when my whole world is crumbling).

"Feels like I can't put a foot right but knowing I can help motivate/inspire people even a tiny bit makes me want to continue on in the public eye."

Megan Barton Hanson tries to scratch ex Wes Nelson's name from their cheese board. Picture: Instagram

In a later video, Megan then explains how her mum bought her and Wes a cheeseboard engraved with their names on it for Christmas, but she never got to use it before they called it quits.

The 24-year-old then tries to scratch out Wes's name, despite the fact the couple insisted they ended on good terms and Megan still turning up to Dancing On Ice to support her ex's performance.

