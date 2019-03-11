Megan Barton Hanson Brands Wes Nelson A 'Scumbag' For Flirting With Amber Davies On Instagram

Megan Barton Hanson has branded her ex, Wes Nelson, a 'scumbag' after Amber Davies hinted that he's been sending her flirty messages on Instagram.

Love Island star Megan Barton Hanson has branded her ex-boyfriend and Dancing On Ice star Wes Nelson a 'scumbag' after fellow Islander Amber Davies revealed to us that he had slid into her DM's

Megan Barton-Hanson Exposes Wes Nelson’s Explicit Texts On Instagram After Dancing On Ice Star Asks Ex To Perform Explicit Sex Act

Tabloids are reporting that after thinking her and Wes's relationship was back on track, upon hearing about Amber's flirting with the star 'broke down in tears' and told a make-up artist: "He’s a scumbag. He’s selfish and calculating and it’s all for votes."

"You can’t act the victim and then be sly on the side. He’s got one public image that’s very innocent, the golden boy, when really behind closed doors he’s the total opposite."

During a game of DM chicken with Roman, Vick and Sonny, Amber revealed that she was being messaged by 'someone' from the 2018 series of the show.

As the gang pressed her on who it was, throwing out names such as Adam Collard and Jack Fincham, only on Wes's name did she start giggling.

Amber said: "I just think it will case unnecessary drama...I just don't think it's right for breakfast radio".

She was then asked when the messages were from and she said: "Just recently... just light hearted flirting".

Vick joked: "Just breaking the ice", referencing Wes's stint on the show, Amber agreed "just breaking the ice".

This comes just after tabloids report that Wes had a 'fling' with his skating partner Vanessa Bauer at the start of the ITV show.

An insider told them: "Wes and Vanessa were instantly attracted to each other, you only had to be in the same room as them for a minute to see sparks were flying."

Speculation was rife when Vanessa announced she and her boyfriend, Louis Nathaniel, were calling it quits after two and a half years just a week into the competition.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Celebrity News