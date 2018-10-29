Megan Barton Hanson Enjoyed 'Secret Strip Club Night' With Pete Wicks Behind Wes Nelson's Back

Love Island's Megan Barton Hanson and Pete Wicks reportedly 'hit it off immediately' when they met & ended up spending a night at the strip club together

Love Island's Megan Barton Hanson is being accused of spending a 'secret' night out with TOWIE's Pete Wicks behind boyfriend Wes Nelson's back by a tabloid that claims the pair 'went missing together for a long period of time' on a night out together.

Megan Barton-Hanson Reveals She Had “Suicidal Thoughts” But Love Island Was Like A “Rehab Retreat”

The night out the pair 'disappeared' together on dates back to September when the pair met at at the Animal Hero Awards and is said to have since become "the talk of Towie and Love Island casts", claims an insider.

Sources explained the reality stars night out included Ferne McCann, Mario Falcone and Jon Clark who all partied at Reign nightclub where Megan and Pete then went on to strip club Stringfellows until the early hours.

The insider continued to say: "At first Pete was very cautious and made it clear he wasn’t interested due to her being in a relationship with Wes [...] but as the night progressed they’d both had a lot to drink and were having fun".

Megan Barton Hanson & Pete Wicks met at the Animal Hero Awards 2018. Picture: PA

Megan had earlier commented on the red carpet about how difficult it is to maintain her relationship with such busy schedules, and neither her nor Wes have yet addresses the claims made about her.

