Ferne McCann & Love Island's Charlie Brake Spark Dating Rumours

FerneMcCann and Charlie Brake romance rumours sparked after night out. Picture: Instagram

Love Island star Charlie Brake split from Ellie Brown in September, but he's now rumoured to be dating Ferne McCann after new pictures emerged.

Love Island couple Charlie Brake and Ellie Brown split amidst cheating rumours back in September - and now Charlie appears to have moved on after being pictured holding hands with fomer TOWIE star Ferne McCann.

Ferne split up with her boyfriend Arthur Collins in 2017 after he was sent to prison following an acid attack and her public liason with Charlie is the first time she's been spotted out since.

Ferne McCann gave birth to daughter Sunday back in November 2017. Picture: Instagram

Ahead of their night out, Ferne had attended the Specsavers Spectacle Wearer of the Year Awards with loads of other celebs, before linking up with Charlie and heading out in London.

Pictures of the pair taken towards the end of their night out show Ferne and Charlie holding hands as Charlie carries Ferne's purse for her, before they climb into a car whilst trying to hide their faces from the cameras.

Neither Charlie nor Ferne have spoken out about the dating rumours on social media, instead choosing to keep tight lipped on the story, as has Charlie's Love Island ex Ellie.

Ferne McCann appeared on 'I'm A Celeb' back in 2015. Picture: Getty

The new dating rumours come just weeks after Charlie was linked to Kimberley Owen after the pair shared a picture together chilling out on a yacht, although Kimberley later denied there was anything romantic between them.

Speaking to Spy, Kimberley revealed, "Charlie and I are just friends. It was a big coincidence that we were both in Monaco. His father has a house there and my father's boat was docked there last week."

But these new pics of Charlie and Ferne could be the start of a new reality romance we certainly didn't see coming!

