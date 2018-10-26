Ferne McCann & Love Island's Charlie Brake Spark Dating Rumours

26 October 2018, 13:10 | Updated: 26 October 2018, 13:21

FerneMcCann and Charlie Brake romance rumours sparked after night out
FerneMcCann and Charlie Brake romance rumours sparked after night out. Picture: Instagram

Love Island star Charlie Brake split from Ellie Brown in September, but he's now rumoured to be dating Ferne McCann after new pictures emerged.

Love Island couple Charlie Brake and Ellie Brown split amidst cheating rumours back in September - and now Charlie appears to have moved on after being pictured holding hands with fomer TOWIE star Ferne McCann.

> Love Island's Olivia Buckland & Alex Bowen Got The Most Amazing Halloween Makeover

Ferne split up with her boyfriend Arthur Collins in 2017 after he was sent to prison following an acid attack and her public liason with Charlie is the first time she's been spotted out since.

Ferne McCann gave birth to daughter Sunday back in November 2017
Ferne McCann gave birth to daughter Sunday back in November 2017. Picture: Instagram

Ahead of their night out, Ferne had attended the Specsavers Spectacle Wearer of the Year Awards with loads of other celebs, before linking up with Charlie and heading out in London.

Pictures of the pair taken towards the end of their night out show Ferne and Charlie holding hands as Charlie carries Ferne's purse for her, before they climb into a car whilst trying to hide their faces from the cameras.

Neither Charlie nor Ferne have spoken out about the dating rumours on social media, instead choosing to keep tight lipped on the story, as has Charlie's Love Island ex Ellie.

Ferne McCann appeared on 'I'm A Celeb' back in 2015
Ferne McCann appeared on 'I'm A Celeb' back in 2015. Picture: Getty

The new dating rumours come just weeks after Charlie was linked to Kimberley Owen after the pair shared a picture together chilling out on a yacht, although Kimberley later denied there was anything romantic between them.

Speaking to Spy, Kimberley revealed, "Charlie and I are just friends. It was a big coincidence that we were both in Monaco. His father has a house there and my father's boat was docked there last week."

But these new pics of Charlie and Ferne could be the start of a new reality romance we certainly didn't see coming!

> Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!

Latest News

See more Latest News

Riverdale cast play their parents in spooky flashback episode

Riverdale Cast Play Their Parents In Flashback To Unfold 'Griffins And Gargoyles' Mystery

TV & Film

FerneMcCann and Charlie Brake romance rumours sparked after night out

Ferne McCann & Love Island's Charlie Brake Spark Dating Rumours
Justin Bieber was apparently pictured eating a burrito 'wrong' and the internet was furious

This Viral Picture Of Justin Bieber Eating A Burrito Sideways Might Not Be Him
Salem in Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina'

Why Doesn't Salem Speak In Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina'?
Leigh-Anne Pinnock joked that she was already married to Andre Grey

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Teases She's Married To Andre Grey On Instagram

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Ariana Grande gets ready to announce Sweetener Tour

Ariana Grande Sweetener World Tour 2019: Tickets, Dates And Venue Details Revealed
Shraya J features on Little Mix's new song 'Strip'

Who Is Sharaya J? Everything You Need To Know About The Little Mix 'Strip' Rapper
Pop music podcasts from George Ezra to the New York Times

4 Podcasts To Listen To If You're Obsessed With Pop Music

WhatsApp will soon have a feature that locks the app whilst your phone is unlocked

WhatsApp Will Soon Have A Lock On It Whilst Your Phone's Unlocked
Shawn Mendes family

Shawn Mendes' Family Life: Inside ‘Nervous’ Singer’s Relationships With His Mum, Sister And Dad