Love Island's Olivia Buckland & Alex Bowen Got The Most Amazing Halloween Makeover

Love Island stars Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen were transformed into Marvel characters Venom and Carnage in the ultimate Halloween makeover.

After getting married in a surprise ceremony back in September, 2016 Love Island stars Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen have found time to become Marvel characters with a stunning Halloween makeup makeover.

Makeup superstar Anna Lingis has been transforming some pretty famous faces into Halloween stars with her incredible talent - as well as Olivia and Alex, Anna has transformed the likes of Little Mix's Perrie Edwards and Love Island 2018 star Eyal Booker.

Taking to Instagram to share her brilliant work transforming Alex into Venom, Anna wrote, 'I HAD THE BEST TIME turning @ab_bowen into #venom in collaboration with @w7makeupuk. Don’t u think it suits him? Massive thank you for letting me burn you with gelatine ha ha'.

Anna followed up with a similar post about Alex's wife Olivia, writing, 'I HAD THE BEST TIME turning THE GORGEOUS @oliviadbuck into #carnage in collaboration with @w7makeupuk Isn’t she unreal?'

We think Alex and Olivia look absolutely out of this world and have to say this is undoubtedly some of the best Halloween makeup we've ever laid our eyes on!

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen met in the Love Island villa back in 2016. Picture: Instagram

Sharing her love for Anna's must-see makeup work alongside a picture of herself and Alex, Olivia tweeted, 'Your crazy matches my crazy. @annalingis being incredible as per. She so talented! Venom & Carnage.'

We love a good Halloween costume, but we're not sure we'd ever be able to recreate anything anywhere near this good, so we'll just gave to settle for the standard Scream mask like EVERY. OTHER. YEAR. FML.

