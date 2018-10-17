Perrie Edwards' Makeup Transformation Into Disney Villain Ursula Is Unreal

Little Mix's new single 'Woman Like Me' featuring Nicki Minaj has just been released. Picture: Instagram

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards was turned into Little Mermaid's Ursula by her makeup artist friend for Halloween and the results were amazing!

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards is a big fan of Halloween, having previously wowed fans by dressing up as a mermaid and even rockstar Gene Simmons - however this may just be Perrie's most incredible look ever.

Having just released this brand new single 'Woman Like Me' alongside Nicki Minaj, Little Mix have been busy promoting their new album 'LM5', however Perrie found the time for her makeup artist friend Anna Lingis to transform her into the Disney icon.

Little Mix revealed the release date for their album LM5 is 18th November 2018. Picture: Instagram

Revealing her stunning work on Instagram, Anna wrote, 'Super blessed that I got to turn my gorgeous girl @perrieedwards into this super sexy #Ursula - isn’t she unreal?!'

Perrie almost looks unrecognisable after what must have been hours of makeup and we've gotta say she's wearing that Ursula look so well. Hopefully Jade's not too jealous at seeing her pal Perrie turned into a Disney character - thankfully it wasn't Jasmine!

It turns out that Perrie isn't the only person Anna is transforming this Halloween as she takes on the #31daysofhalloween challenge and we spotted Love Island's Eyal Booker getting a 'Chucky' makeover by the super talented make up artist too!

Love Island's Eyal Booker joined Perrie Edwards in getting his makeup done for Halloween. Picture: Instagram

