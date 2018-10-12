Little Mix's 'Woman Like Me' Includes A Hidden Ed Sheeran Vocal Feature

12 October 2018, 00:00 | Updated: 12 October 2018, 00:01

Little Mix's 'Woman Like You' was written by Ed Sheeran and Jess Glynne
Little Mix's 'Woman Like You' was written by Ed Sheeran and Jess Glynne. Picture: Instagram

Little Mix and Nicki Minaj's song 'Woman Like Me' was written by Ed Sheeran and Jess Glynne and you can actually hear Ed on the vocals.

Little Mix welcomed their brand new era with the powerful comeback single 'Woman Like Me' alongside Nicki Minaj, but it turns out the song was actually written by Ed Sheeran and Jess Glynne and you can still hear Ed during the chorus!

> Little Mix Are Giving A Talk At The Oxford Union

Over the years, Ed Sheeran has written songs for the likes of One Direction, Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes, but now he can add Little Mix to that list after Jess Glynne revealed the pair's input during an interview with The Official Vodafone Big Top 40 recently.

During the interview, Jess explained, "I wrote that song for me with Ed and Steve Mac... [but] the writing process with an album changes and directions change, and it just didn't fit with where the album was going."

She went on to add, "The girls wanted to use it and I love them, we're cool, and they recorded it and it sounded great. They got Nicki on it, which is really exciting, and they're making the most of it".

Revealing that Little Mix changed her original lyrics slightly on their version on 'Woman Like Me, Jess said, "It was going to be one of my main songs a while ago... we had to change some of the lyrics a little bit just to suit them".

Little Mix's 'Woman Like Me' features a hidden vocal hook from Ed Sheeran
Little Mix's 'Woman Like Me' features a hidden vocal hook from Ed Sheeran. Picture: Instagram

Whilst Jess claimed her vocals aren't featured on any part of the song, she did reveal that there may be some elements of the original version which remain, including parts of Ed's backing vocals.

"I'm not on the song - there is a few, little things they might have kept on there," she claimed and every time we listen to it we hear Ed's beautiful tones more and more on that hook.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Little Mix News!

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Little Mix's 'Woman Like Me' will feature on their fifth studio album

Little Mix's 'Woman Like Me' Lyrics Include A Tribute To Beyoncé
Little Mix's 'Woman Like You' was written by Ed Sheeran and Jess Glynne

Little Mix's 'Woman Like Me' Includes A Hidden Ed Sheeran Vocal Feature
Jade Thirlwall recommends we all get off social media between 12pm-10am

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall's Social Media Detox Secrets Revealed & 'Has Helped Her Mind'
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall are members of the itty bitty titty commitee

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock Have A Hilarious Secret Boob Club
Little Mix hosted a listening party for their upcoming album for their fans

Little Mix's Upcoming Album Information Leaked After Fans Attend Listening Party

More News

See more More News

Riverdale fans shocked at series 3 premier as Archie Adams meets his fate

Riverdale Series 3 Spoiler: Fans Enraged As Archie Andrews Is Sent To Jail In Season Premier

News

Megan Barton-Hanson opened up to her followers.

Megan Barton-Hanson Reveals She Had “Suicidal Thoughts” But Love Island Was Like A “Rehab Retreat”

News

Louis Tomlinson revealed he should have new music for fans 'soon'

Louis Tomlinson Involved In Twitter Argument After Revealing Album Update
Khloe Kardashian allegedly cheats on Tristan Thompson with French Montana

Khloé Kardashian 'Cheated' On Tristan Thompson With French Montana In Act Of Revenge

News

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones apologise in first TV appearance since cheating scandal

Seann Walsh & Katya Jones Apologise In First TV Appearance Since Cheating Scandal

News