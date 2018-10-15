These Little Mix 'LMX' Cosmetic Sets Will Make The Most Perfect Christmas Gifts

Now that Little Mix's make-up range is officially available on the high street, everything from the packaging to the make-up products, tried and tested by the girls themselves make it the ideal Christmas gift!

Little Mix just launched their official limited edition LMX cosmetics line, and now we can finally see it on the shelves in Boots and we can't wait to snap it all up, because absolutely duh we want Leigh-Anne's perfect wings and Jesy's infamous lined lips all just in time for the winter season, which means one thing...Christmas.

An Instagram fan account 'littlemix_onfire' decided to go on a casual Little Mix shopping spree and took to their page to reveal everything they found on their haul, having hunted down all of the girls new make-up line and it's got us running to the shops to get it before it runs out!

someone gift me jade’s lmx make-up for christmas please — inês 168 (@fIickeruin) September 20, 2018

I WANT THE LMX STUFF SO BAD I CANT WAIT FOR CHRISTMAS — leah (@onelastbocas) September 12, 2018

The girls have been so excited to reveal the new cosmetics line which they say they tried and tested themselves for months to ensure they had the perfect range of make-up that really represented the cosmetics they all wear, and that's literally all we've ever wanted from life!

One fan from overseas is so savvy, she's been tweeting fellow Mixers in the UK asking them to cop the line for them, and that's a level of Mixer commitment we can seriously respect!

do any of my UK mutual want to get me style or LMX beauty for christmas?? 😭😂 — woman like kylie 🌹 (@goldbadwi) September 24, 2018

Can somebody send this gal some LMX, ASAP, Christmas is only like, eight weeks away!

