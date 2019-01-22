Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson Reveals She’s Been Hospitalised With A Kidney Infection After Dancing On Ice Absence

22 January 2019, 12:12

Megan Barton Hanson reveals the illness that caused her to miss Dancing On Ice
Megan Barton Hanson reveals the illness that caused her to miss Dancing On Ice. Picture: Instagram

Megan Barton-Hanson has updated fans on her ill health following her absence from the audience on Sunday's Dancing On Ice.

Megan Barton-Hanson was forced to miss watching her partner, Wes Nelson, on Dancing On Ice last weekend after a “nightmare” few days in the hospital.

The Love Island finalist took to Instagram stories to share a beautiful arrangement of flowers sent by her parents followed by: “My parents are the best nothing worse than being away from your family when you're poorly thank you”

Megan Barton-Hanson Was Missing From The Dancing On Ice Audience And Here’s Why

Megan Barton Hanson shares an arrangement sent by family members.
Megan Barton Hanson shares an arrangement sent by family members. Picture: Instagram

She also shared another photo of herself with a hospital wristband encouraging followers not to ignore a bladder infection.

“Glad to be home after a nightmare few days!” she wrote.

Megan Barton Hanson hits back at critics revealing she was hospitalised over the weekend.
Megan Barton Hanson hits back at critics revealing she was hospitalised over the weekend. Picture: Instagram

"Don't ignore a bladder infection it WILL spread to your kidneys never been so ill in my life!!,” she warned fans.

Eagle-eyed Dancing On Ice fans were waiting to see what would happen when boyfriend Wes Nelson took to the ice on Sunday with his partner, Vanessa Bauer, following the pair's “feud”.

However, fellow Islanders Adam Collard and Sam Bird stepped in and supported their pal instead.

