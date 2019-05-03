Love Island: Megan Barton Hanson Finally Addresses Relationship Rumours About 'Real & Honest' Charlie Brake

3 May 2019

Megan Barton Hanson opens up about Charlie Brake
Megan Barton Hanson opens up about Charlie Brake. Picture: Capital FM/Instagram/@CharlieBrake

Megan Barton Hanson has addressed her and Love Island co-star Charlie Brake's close relationship since leaving the villa which saw her steal his hamster on a night out last week.

Love Island's Megan Barton Hanson has told us all the tea about what's really going on between her and former co-star Charlie Brake, as the've been spotted out together a lot recently, with the reality star even stealing his cousin's pet hamster- which she brought along to the interview!

Love Island's Kaz Crossley & Theo Campbell PDA Confirm They're Dating On Night Out

The 25-year-old explained the whole hamster saga to us saying:

"We was on a night out and went back to [Charlie's] cousins house and then I was like OMG you have a hamster..these boys are always out partying and when I was drunk I thought I was Dr. Doolittle."

"I lost her that evening- she was gone, I couldn't believe it, I spent all day trying to find her and finally captured her."

Megan Barton Hanson returns Charlie Brake's pet after losing it
Megan Barton Hanson returns Charlie Brake's pet after losing it. Picture: Instagram @MeganBartonHanson

When asking her about what's going on between her and the millionnaire heir to Brake's food wholesalers, and Love Island star Ellie Brown's ex, Megan replied:

"We're just good friends, I love how he just doesn't care, he's very himself, very honest, just real, a good laugh."

The 25-year-old is set to appear on The All New Monty for to raise awareness for cancer in intimate areas and says she was shocked at the 'pure Diversity dance moves' taking her out of her comfort zone.

"Because I've gone from a show like Love Island where we're walking around half naked in our bikinis and it's all very glamorous that it will be no sweat, but I even remember at school if I had drama, I would get my mum to call in."

"The thought of performing in front of people terrifies me."

Megan Barton Hanson spills the tea on her and Charlie Brake
Megan Barton Hanson spills the tea on her and Charlie Brake. Picture: Capital FM

Megan has since apologised for the hamster-napping incident and sworn to never steal a pet again, and although Charlie was upset at first, his Instagram story proves he's seen the funny side of it, reposting Ashley Banjo's story of Megan keeping the hamster in her handbag (in it's play ball).

As for Charlie and Meg, they seem to be close pals, but we're keeping an eye out to see if the Love Island stars take it to the next level!

