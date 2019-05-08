Megan Barton Hanson: How To Win Over Love Island Producers & Get Into The 2019 Villa

8 May 2019, 17:36

Megan Barton Hanson's advice for getting chosen by Love Island producers. Picture: Capital FM

Megan Barton Hanson dropped by for a chat, telling us what she wants to see in this year's Love Island and thanking a past contestant for helping 'shy' people like herself go on TV.

Megan Barton Hanson has spoken about the changing face of Love Island, what she hopes to see in the fast approaching 2019 series, and sent special thanks to 2017's Camila Thurlow for paving the way for shier people like herself.

She also spilt the tea on what will win over producers in your audition interviews for this year's applicants who want a shot at love and a life-changing spot on the hottest show of the summer.

Love Island Start Date 2019: ITV2 ‘Confirm’ When The New Series Will Kick Off

The 25-year-old wants to see more reserved people on the show, like herself, saying:

"I think it was really good last year because we had so many different people..I think Camilla really started that, and I think seeing someone like Camilla on the show that isn't the loudest or centre of attention, I thought, well if Camilla can do it, I can do it, she's more like me I would say, more quiet and reserved."

The reality star continues on to say there's no fooling producers with an act: "Be yourself, be completely honest, when you're in that situation you can't put on an act, if you act larger than life and put on a performance in your interviews, [they'll see] when you go in it will be completely different."

"I think the producers liked me because I was so honest, sometimes too honest for my own good."

"I don't think it matters whether you have no followers or hundreds of thousands, I just think different personalities is the main thing."

"I've heard they're looking for plus size shapes, I think that would be really good to show different body shapes, I was happy last year to have someone like Alexander [Cane] who was curvier like me."

So there you have it, you can be an influencer, you can work in an office- it's all about being yourself and charming those producers!

